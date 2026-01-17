© 2026 WGCU News
Immigration at center of Florida legislative session

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published January 17, 2026 at 7:26 AM EST

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, Florida lawmakers will head back to Tallahassee for the returning legislative session. There will be many major discussions including a possible rollback of property taxes, plus school vouchers and changes to Florida’s congressional maps.

However, at the forefront of the upcoming session will be the state’s future handlings of immigration detentions. WGCU’s John Davis gives a glimpse on how state lawmakers are tackling the migrant matters.

