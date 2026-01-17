Immigration at center of Florida legislative session

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, Florida lawmakers will head back to Tallahassee for the returning legislative session. There will be many major discussions including a possible rollback of property taxes, plus school vouchers and changes to Florida’s congressional maps.

However, at the forefront of the upcoming session will be the state’s future handlings of immigration detentions. WGCU’s John Davis gives a glimpse on how state lawmakers are tackling the migrant matters.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.