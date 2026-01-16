Got questions about proposals to nearly eliminate property taxes?

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing significant property tax changes and seeking a long-term constitutional amendment aimed at phasing out non-school property taxes.

He maintains the move would make homeownership more affordable.

Critics, including voices in his own party, worry about impacts on local government funding.



Because Florida does not have a state income tax, property taxes fuel local and state services such as police, fire and EMS. So how would curtailing property taxes work? Or would it? Would the burden fall to part-time residents or would government functions largely go dormant?



Such will be the topics of discussion this Sunday on Sanibel Island.



The Committee of the Islands is hosting “The Property Tax Debate: Pros and Cons” -- a presentation by the Florida League of Cities president.



The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 4 p.m. at the Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way.



WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.