Collier County refuses to approve new housing development off Sabal Palm east of Collier Blvd.

Collier County leaders are refusing to approve hundreds of new homes on farmland east of Collier Boulevard.

Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to continue an item for the okay to build 423 homes on 170 acres along Sabal Palm Road.

The owners of the land used to have a profitable citrus grove. But after decades of disease and price competition, they want to turn the farm into a housing development. The land is south of Sabal Palm Road, almost one-half mile east of Collier Blvd., and not far from the western boundary of Picayune Strand State Forest.

On Tuesday land use attorney Richard Yovanovich told commissioners: The developer will spend money to ensure Sabal Palm Road does not block the natural water flow:

"It (the road) acts like a dam, and it keeps water north," Yovanovich said. "And probably causes some flooding problems for people who live on the north side of Sabal Palm. Our project will put culverts in, to restore flow of water south."

Collier commissioners then listened to dozens of people during a six-hour public hearing. Most opposed the project. Kim Heise, and many other speakers, said the development would put more vehicles on Sabal Palm Road, and further endanger Florida Panthers.

"People throughout the state are tired of constant development in every last bit of green space," Heise said. "People are looking to you to protect our state animal, and the symbol of our state. All of Florida Panther primary and secondary habitat is in your county, and a few others, south of Lake Okeechobee."

Attiorney Yovanovich and supporters of the project noted that nearly 100 of the homes would be considered affordable. They said that should be a strong selling point for the development, because, they claimed, people who work in Collier then could afford to live in the development. They would not have to commute daily from Lee or Hendry Counties to the Naples area.

Commissioners Burt Saunders and Chris Hall said 400 homes are way too many for that area, and they would vote no. Because of the location of the property, approval would have required four of the five votes from the board.

After it became apparent that approval would not happen, the board passed a motion to continue the item. Commissioners urged the land owner and opponents to meet, and try to find another solution. One suggestion: find some way to buy the property as a wildlife and natural preserve.

