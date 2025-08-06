Lee commissioners approve parking changes on Boca Grande

An agreement was long time coming, but Gasparilla Island has new parking regulations.

Sixty people signed up to speak and Lee County commissioners listened to more than an hour and 40 minutes of public comment before unanimously approving the parking ordinance with a few changes.

Those who spoke in favor mostly were residents of Boca Grande, the town on the island. Those speaking against it were mostly people who like to visit the island from nearby communities.

Some of the highlights in the amendments

Creating a parking permit program with permits for residents, hotel guests, island business employees and house guests

Require a parking permit to park in designated residential zones and non-residential zones for more than the three-hour limitations.

Designate a map showing residential and non-residential parking zones

Prohibit parking in the Gilchrist Avenue median except between 3rd and 5th streets on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Allow for towing and impounding vehicles.

The residents speaking in favor of the ordinance said it was 15 years in the making and was needed to protect the island’s uniqueness.

Bruce Carbonari, a resident and president of the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association, said the parking changes were needed because the island is being surrounding by rapidly growing communities. The population in North Port, Venice and Charlotte County has grown by 51,000 people since 2020.

“This community has done a great job managing this island. It’s the most unique island in the country and we need to preserve it,” he said.

Seth Peretta moved to the island five years ago. He said the increase in visitors has been noticeable. “To do nothing about it would be the easiest thing but it would be the wrong thing,” he said. “It’s an untenable situation where it stands.”

Placida resident Shannon Gallant echoed what many of those against the ordinance said — Boca Grande residents want to keep out those who can’t afford to live there.

“It is discriminatory against those of us who don’t make billions of dollars a year,” she said. “We’re not here to ruin the island.”

County commissioners made some changes to the ordinance after listening to the speakers. They made parking around the docks on Bayou Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets general parking and the east side of 11th Street.

They also changed parking from two hours to three and increased the fine to $500 for blocking a residential driveway.

