© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Understanding the legalities of Alligator Alcatraz

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT

One major complaint regarding The Immigration Detention Center has been attorney’s being unable to contact their defendants once they have been brought to the facility. Immigration Attorney Ira Kurzban has spent decades making sure that immigrant understand their rights but has seen numerous Constitutional violations with the operations of the Everglades Center. He spoke with us to give an understanding on why he believes Alligator Alcatraz is operating more like a dysfunctional prison.

Understanding The Legalities of Alligator Alcatraz | WGCU News
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsAlligator AlcatrazLawLawyersImmigrantsImmigrationundocumented immigrationsImmigration DetentionImmigration LawCivil Rights
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News