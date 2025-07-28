One major complaint regarding The Immigration Detention Center has been attorney’s being unable to contact their defendants once they have been brought to the facility. Immigration Attorney Ira Kurzban has spent decades making sure that immigrant understand their rights but has seen numerous Constitutional violations with the operations of the Everglades Center. He spoke with us to give an understanding on why he believes Alligator Alcatraz is operating more like a dysfunctional prison.

Understanding The Legalities of Alligator Alcatraz | WGCU News