Six Mile Slough boardwalk temporarily closed; Lakes Park splash pad area reopens

One temporary closing and one reopening will affect two of Lee County's most popular park sites this month.

The boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve off Six Mile Cypress Parkway will close temporarily for routine maintenance on Monday, Aug. 1 for approximately two weeks.

No guided walks will be offered during the closure. However, the Interpretive Center, nature store and Rock and Stroll Garden will remain open to visitors. The boardwalk is expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 31.

Parking is $1 per hour per vehicle, with a $5 daily maximum. The Lee County Parks & Recreation Annual Parking Pass is valid at this location. The parking kiosk is located at the ramp to the Interpretive Center.

The maintenance timeline is weather permitting and subject to change. Visitors are asked to follow posted signage and avoid closed areas for their safety.

Meanwhile, the splash pads at Lakes Regional Park on Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers reopened Wednesday (Aug. 5) following a full replacement project after damage sustained during Hurricane Ian.

The $2.6 million project was funded through the Florida Division of Emergency Management Legislative Appropriations Program Fund and included demolition and removal of damaged equipment and concrete, as well as construction of new splash pads. The design-build project features new concrete pads, plumbing fixtures, electrical components, shade structures, water features, signage, and fencing.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project is scheduled for later this month at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26. The event will include brief remarks from Lee County Commissioners and other officials. County staff and the Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation will highlight park amenities.

Those unable to attend the ribbon cutting can watch it via livestream on Lee County’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@LeeCountyFLBOCC/videos or on Lee County’s Facebook channel, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

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