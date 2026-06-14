Florida Forest Service battle 525-acre wild fire in Hendry County; blaze 25 percent contained Sunday

A 525-acre wildfire was being fought in Hendry County by the Florida Forest Service Sunday evening.

Firefighters from the Caloosahatchee Field Unit had the fire contained by about 25 percent as of 6 p.m.

The fire was southeast of Immokalee, not far from the Collier County line near the Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area.

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