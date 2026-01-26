Safety issues prompt closure of boardwalk for repairs at Collier's CREW Bird Rookery Swamp Trail

Hazardous condition is being cited for closure of the boardwalk at the CREW Bird Rookery Swamp Trail in Collier County. The trail parking lot on Shady Hollow Boulevard West is also closed.

Mike Braun/WGCU Gator resting alongside trail at the CREW Bird Rookery Swamp in Collier County. The boardwalk and parking lot at the trail are currently closed, but the Bird Rookery Loop and trail east of the boardwalk remain open for access from the Purple Trail at Crew Flint Pen Strand Trails.

CREW notices on social media cite late 2026 for repairs completion. Part of the replacement will be parking lot expansion and restroom installation projects.

Piper Jones, CREW education coordinator, says the Bird Rookery Loop and trail east of the boardwalk remain open for access from the Purple Trail at Crew Flint Pen Strand Trails. The Purple Trail is a six-mile loop, and together with the Bird Rookery Loop form a 13.75 mile round trip.

Officials advised that there is currently six inches of water is present leading up to where the Purple Trail meets the Bird Rookery Loop. Bird Rookery Loop is dry and mowed at the end of October. The officials advise that alligators are present.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.