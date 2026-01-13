© 2026 WGCU News
Toxic algae taking a toll on Florida’s dolphins

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:07 AM EST

Warm vibrant waters and varied habitats make Florida one of the best places in the country for dolphin watching. However, high temperatures and an abundance of sunlight also make the sunshine state a perfect location for something more dangerous — blue-green algae.

Dr. David Davis, a research associate professor at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami ,breaks down a new study that shows how the blooms can infiltrate ecosystems populated by dolphins, creating a neurological connection between the toxic algae and the development of Alzheimer’s in dolphins.

