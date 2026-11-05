City employee Amber Ware solidly unseats incumbent Kevin Anderson as Fort Myers mayor

In Fort Myers, there’s a new mayor in town — in fact, the first Black mayor in city history.

Incumbent Kevin Anderson was unseated Tuesday as voters solidly elected 23-year city employee Amber Ware by a margin of 54.09% to Anderson’s 45.91%. Anderson spent more than double what Ware spent campaigning, with his $57,220 to her $26,248.

Despite his incumbency and outspending, Anderson has been plagued by accusations of sexual misconduct since September, when reporter Bob Norman of SWFL Lighthouse first raised the issue on Substack. Consequently, two young men spoke at the Sept. 21 City Council meeting, accusing Anderson of making sexual advances. Additional allegations have surfaced since then.

On his campaign Facebook page, Anderson posted this statement above a photo of he and his wife, Krista:

“Krista and I have had no greater honor in public service than to give our hearts to the City of Fort Myers.

“The next chapter of our beloved City holds so much promise. Let us all embrace and support continued growth, progress, and the evolution of the City of Palms. We cannot stop now - too much is at stake - let’s keep going and welcome the opportunities ahead.

“We believe in all the good that awaits our City and will continue to pray, each day, for all of those who love Fort Myers as we do. As Krista and I experience our own evolution, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters and everyone who has been at our side and shared in this journey. We are truly grateful for the opportunities we've been given and incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve you as your Mayor and to represent the City of Fort Myers on your behalf.

“God bless you.”

For her part, Ware posted a video Wednesday morning, thanking supporters and everyone who came out to vote, along with this message:

“From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! ❤️ To everyone who believed in me, prayed for me, encouraged me, volunteered, and supported this journey, I am forever grateful. Your love and confidence mean more than words can express. This journey has always been about something greater than me. It's about our city, our families, our neighborhoods, and our future. To every resident of Fort Myers, whether you voted for me or not, please know that my heart is committed to serving you. I am here for the entire city, because every neighborhood matters, every family deserves to be heard, and every voice has value. My commitment to Fort Myers didn't begin with this election, and it certainly doesn't end here. One City. Every Neighborhood. Every Voice.”

Ware will be in the chair at City Hall on Nov. 16, when she is sworn in at the next City Council meeting. In her new role, she’ll be paid $56,819.

She is currently senior center director of the STARS recreational complex. She has been on leave for several weeks while campaigning and caring for a relative.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.