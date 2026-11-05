Crash along Alligator Alley in Collier County causes roadblock southbound; possible injuries reported

Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers are on scene of a traffic crash with roadblock involving a semi-cement truck and a semi-truck tanker on southbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) at mile marker 63, Collier County.

At least one passenger vehicle was also involved.

The crash has affected traffic on the northbound lanes as well.

FDOT A crash on the southbound lanes of Alligator Alley in Collier County has affected the northbound lanes as well. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene.

First responders are on scene and investigating; possible injuries have been reported and a life flight helicopter has responded.

Additional details will be provided later.

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