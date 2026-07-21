Much-needed half-cent sales tax referendum off the ballot in Glades; Superintendent explains why

The Glades County School District is considered financially broke by Florida and a half-cent sales tax increase could have helped the district get out from under the state’s control.

But voters will not be seeing that on the November ballot as once planned.

Under Florida law, local governments planning a discretionary sales surtax referendum must have an independent performance audit done well ahead of the vote.

FINANCIAL PROBLEMS

The audit can be arduous and must involve many including certified public accountants and the state to review the plans, assuring the taxpayers there is adequate need and oversight.



Beth Barfield, superintendent of Glades County Schools, told WGCU News she was unaware of the required audit until it was too late. That is not to say it may not happen in the future.



“So we just pulled it," she said. "We'll do it again if we need it in two years,” Barfield said.



The school district’s finances have been under state control for several months because it does not have enough money in a reserve account as required by law.

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