Lee County Clerk to host weekend passport application event August 1

Lee County Clerk & Comptroller Kevin Karnes is hosting Passport Saturday, an event for citizens to apply for passports ahead of the holiday travel season.

It will take place on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clerk's Official Records department, 2115 Second St., Fort Myers, on the building's second floor.

"People have jobs and taking the kids to school, all that during the week," Karnes said. "If we can make our hours a little bit more flexible for individuals to be able to submit their passports, that's a top priority."

Karnes says the biggest obstacle for applicants hoping to get their passports on time within the four-to-six-week processing window is forgetting to bring two separate forms of payment to cover both the Department of State and the Clerk's processing fee.

The Clerk's office accepts checks, cash or money orders, and credit/debit cards, but the Department of State only accepts checks or money orders. Passport photos are also available for an additional cost. Fees are broken down below:

Appointments are not required, but can be scheduled at www.leeclerk.org/appointment for expedited service.

More information about applying for a passport can be found at www.leeclerk.org/howto .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.