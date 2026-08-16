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Highlands School Board members want to continue significantly cutting budget to keep state at bay

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published August 16, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT

Highlands school officials have spent months cutting millions in the budget to build up reserve funds and keep the state at bay. It might work, but school officials are already talking about making more cuts for the future.

Florida requires school districts to keep a minimum of 3 percent of its funds in a reserve account. When districts fall below this threshold, the state steps in to oversee all financial matters as it is currently doing in Glades and Union counties.

Highlands earlier this year did fall below that threshold and has spent months culling the budget to get back into good graces with the state.

Heading into the new fiscal year, the reserve account will be 3 percent, but school board members like Donna Homerton insist there are more cuts to be made.

“We need permanent, long-term savings rather than one-time fixes,” Homerton said at a recent school board meeting.

Homerton said cuts could mean closing or consolidating schools.

"We must begin the process of evaluating our long-term options, which may include difficult decisions like closing a school or consolidation. I want to be clear that any changes we explore will not impact the current school year. This is a deliberate step-by-step process that will include public hearings and careful consolidation consideration of how any decisions would affect our staff, students, and community. We must act now to ensure the district remains financially stable," she said.

Homerton and the board agreed to schedule a workshop soon, rather, than wait until school ends next year which is typically when budgets are reviewed.

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Eileen Kelley
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