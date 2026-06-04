Charlotte Technical College to receive helicopter donation worth $30,000

Students in Charlotte Technical College’s aviation program will soon have a helicopter and a helicopter engine for hands-on training, thanks to separate donations accepted by the Charlotte County Public Schools board of education earlier this week.

The helicopter, valued at $30,000, is being donated by the International Defense and Aerospace Group and U.S. Aviation Training Solutions Inc. It is a Schweizer 269 C-1.

Continental Aerospace Technologies donated the helicopter engine, valued at $14,000.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.