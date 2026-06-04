© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte Technical College to receive helicopter donation worth $30,000

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:21 AM EDT

Students in Charlotte Technical College’s aviation program will soon have a helicopter and a helicopter engine for hands-on training, thanks to separate donations accepted by the Charlotte County Public Schools board of education earlier this week.

The helicopter, valued at $30,000, is being donated by the International Defense and Aerospace Group and U.S. Aviation Training Solutions Inc. It is a Schweizer 269 C-1.

Continental Aerospace Technologies donated the helicopter engine, valued at $14,000.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Education WGCU NewsCharlotte County schools
Dayna Harpster
See stories by Dayna Harpster
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU