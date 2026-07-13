Catholic diocese welcomes new bishop

The Diocese of Venice installed the Most Rev. Emilio Biosca Agüero as its third bishop on July 11, marking the first change in diocesan leadership in nearly 20 years. Hundreds of Catholics attended St. John XXIII Catholic Church for the Episcopal Ordination, a ceremony in which a priest becomes a bishop.

Biosca, a Capuchin Franciscan priest appointed by Pope Leo XIV in May, succeeds Bishop Frank J. Dewane, who officially retired. Under church law, bishops are required to submit their resignation to the pope at age 75.

"It was time," Dewane said before the transition. "You can only contribute so much, and then it's time to move on. And 20 years, that's a long run. Time for a change."

The Diocese of Venice serves Southwest Florida

The Diocese of Venice, established in 1984, serves an estimated 260,000 Catholics across 10 counties in Southwest Florida. Biosca is only the third bishop in the diocese's history. The ordination followed Solemn Vespers on Friday evening, an evening prayer service featuring choirs representing the diocese's Haitian, Hispanic and Vietnamese communities. Karen Barry Schwarz, the Diocese of Venice's communications director, said Episcopal ordinations are rare and often leave a lasting impression.

"It's incredibly powerful and moving when you can feel their great faith," Schwarz said. "That is contagious. To be able to be present at this moment strengthens my faith."

More about Bishop Emilio Biosca Agüero

For Biosca's family, the ceremony was both historic and heartfelt.

"I'm usually the one receiving his blessing," his mother, Maria del Carmen Biosca, said. "When he asked me to bless him, it really touched me."

His sister, Elena Biosca Doyle, said watching her older brother take on the role challenged her to reflect on her own faith.

"He's giving up his life to the Lord," she said. "How am I living my life? What am I going to do for the Lord?"

Following the ordination and installation, Biosca immediately assumed leadership of the Diocese of Venice, overseeing 61 parishes, 10 missions and 15 schools serving Catholics throughout Southwest Florida.

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