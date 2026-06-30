Dads trade beers for braids at post-Father's Day event; learning and bonding isn't unmanly

Even though Father's Day had already passed, the celebration of fatherhood continued on June 24 at Brightwater Lagoon. Dads picked up hairbrushes and a few new skills during "ponytails and pints."

The waterpark partnered with instructors from Florida Academy Cosmetology School for a hands-on lesson in hairstyling. Participants learned four different hairstyles and received tips on hair care and maintenance. After the class, fathers were invited to enjoy a complimentary draft beer at the sandbar, while their children received Shirley Temples.

For Brightwater Lagoon General Manager Jimmy Cruz, the event was designed to reflect the changing role many fathers play in their children's lives.

"This is not a traditional event," Cruz said. "This is an event that really celebrates the bond between a daughter and a father. In society, I think a lot of dads are proud of being girl dads, and this is just another way of getting better at that."

Cruz, who is also a father, said parenting responsibilities have evolved over the years, making moments like these more common.

1 of 7 — PonytailsAndPints062926AM Luis Giron learns to braid his daughter, Nevaeh’s, hair. An event at Bright Water Lagoon called “Ponytails and Pints," taught fathers how to style their daughter’s hair. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 7 — PonytailsAndPints062926AM Luis Giron learns to braid his daughter, Nevaeh’s, hair. An event at Bright Water Lagoon called “Ponytails and Pints," taught fathers how to style their daughter’s hair. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 7 — PonytailsAndPints062926AM An event at Bright Water Lagoon called “Ponytails and Pints," taught fathers how to style their daughter’s hair. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 7 — PonytailsAndPints062926AM Luis Giron learns to braid his daughter, Nevaeh’s, hair. An event at Bright Water Lagoon called “Ponytails and Pints," taught fathers how to style their daughter’s hair. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 7 — PonytailsAndPints062926AM Chris Goering gave braiding a try on his daughter’s hair. He said he would do anything for Reese. An event at Bright Water Lagoon called “Ponytails and Pints," taught fathers how to style their daughter’s hair. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 7 — PonytailsAndPints062926AM Chris Goering gave braiding a try on his daughter’s hair. He said he would do anything for Reese. An event at Bright Water Lagoon called “Ponytails and Pints," taught fathers how to style their daughter’s hair. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 7 — PonytailsAndPints062926AM Luis Giron learns to braid his daughter, Nevaeh’s, hair. An event at Bright Water Lagoon called “Ponytails and Pints," taught fathers how to style their daughter’s hair. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

"It celebrates the idea of what a father does these days," he said. "It's a lot more than what traditionally fathers did. Doing hair and things like that, that's just kind of what we do now as fathers. And then they get to enjoy a beer."

While the hairstyling lesson drew plenty of laughs and a few tangled ponytails, Cruz said the real purpose of the event was creating something long-lasting.

"This is a place for connection," he said. "We want them to enjoy those connections in a great space like this and just have great memories."

Among the fathers participating was Chris Goering, who said an online post from his neighborhood group convinced him to sign up.

"Somebody in our Facebook group posted this up here, and it had beer, and I can't do her hair, so I felt like it was a win-win," Goering said. "I could drink some beer and she could get her hair done."

Goering admitted he arrived with little confidence in his hairstyling abilities.

"I was a zero or one before I got here, and now I feel like I'm at about a six-and-a-half," he said after learning how to braid. Although his wife standing nearby, typically handles the hairstyling at home, Goering said learning the basics gave him confidence.

"If something happens to her, God help me, then yes, I'll need to know," he said. "As long as she doesn't leave and nothing happens to her, then I'm probably not going to be doing any braiding in the future, but I feel more prepared now if something does happen."

When asked what he hopes his daughter remembers about the day years from now, his answer had little to do with technique.

"I hope that she knows that I love her, and that I'll do anything for her," he said.

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