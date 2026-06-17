Fort Myers' Romance Rouge boutique brings international designers to Edison Mall

A new clothing boutique has been open at Edison Mall for six months, and its owner says she is still working to prove the concept belongs here.

Romance Rouge carries formal and fashion-forward pieces sourced from designers in Dubai, Nigeria, Turkey and France. Owner Ludie Charles opened the store in December 2025 after years of planning.

“At Romance Rouge, we always inspire a woman to be true to themselves, to be beautiful, and to be rouge — because rouge is our favorite color," she said.

Charles immigrated to the United States from Haiti at eleven. She said her upbringing shaped both her faith and her fashion.

Ludie Charles, far right, stands with her two brothers, mother and father in Haiti.

“Most of my life have been here in the States. I practically grew up here — my education, all here," she said. "But the Haitian culture just stuck with me.”

She said opening in a market that does not have many stores at this price point came with real obstacles.

“The sacrifices behind all this, the sleepless nights — when you want something so much, you have to go for it. The no’s. The ‘she’s not gonna make it, it’s not a good idea.’ But when people come in, they see: ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing. I’ve never seen anything like that before’,” she said.

When asked whether she ever doubted the store would survive, Charles did not hedge.

“All the time — that’s honesty. However, to be Christian, you have to be crazy," she said. "For me, having faith is craziness, because you just don’t see it, but you believe it, and you know that it will work.”

Charles said she plans to expand the store’s offerings, including a non-traditional bridal collection. She also wants the store to be inclusive, with options for women of all sizes. She said she has no immediate plans to leave Fort Myers and intends to keep the store at Edison Mall for the duration.

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