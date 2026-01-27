Faith and food: a cultural combination

One of the easiest ways to become intertwined with a different culture is to dive into its food. For Beta Israelis, this history combined Jewish and Ethiopian heritage and dates back to the time of King Solomon.

At a recent event at the Canterbury School in Fort Myers, an acclaimed chef and restaurateur put her culture on display by offering an eclectic menu that brought unique flavors and long-standing memories. WGCU’s Culture and Connections Reporter Elizabeth Andarge has the story.

