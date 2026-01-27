© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faith and food: a cultural combination

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Elizabeth Andarge
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:26 AM EST

One of the easiest ways to become intertwined with a different culture is to dive into its food. For Beta Israelis, this history combined Jewish and Ethiopian heritage and dates back to the time of King Solomon.

At a recent event at the Canterbury School in Fort Myers, an acclaimed chef and restaurateur put her culture on display by offering an eclectic menu that brought unique flavors and long-standing memories. WGCU’s Culture and Connections Reporter Elizabeth Andarge has the story.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusJewishJewish FederationJewish historyEthiopiaAfricaFoodCulture and Connections
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU