SoCo First Fridays art crawl coming to Alliance for the Arts campus Nov. 6

In 2008, artist and gallery owner David Acevedo co-founded Fort Myers Art Walk. When DAAS Gallery relocated to the Royal Palm Square, he established a second Saturday art crawl south of Colonial. Now, he’s launching SoCo First Fridays, which encompasses eight venues in one creative destination - all on the Alliance for the Arts’ 10-acre campus. In addition to art exhibitions and artist studios, there are unique shopping, refreshments and special event offerings.

SoCo First Fridays kicks off on Friday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP Gallery / David Acevedo, DAAS CO-OP Gallery Map showing location of the eight venues taking part in SoCo First Fridays art crawl.

MORE INFORMATION:

SoCo, short for South of Colonial, encompasses the Alliance for the Arts campus and the adjacent Key West Professional Center. With convenient parking and participating venues within easy walking distance, the district offers an ideal setting for an evening of discovery, creativity, and community connection.

Each participating venue will offer its own experience, giving visitors plenty of reasons to explore the area throughout the evening.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP Gallery / David Acevedo, DAAS CO-OP Gallery Browse an exceptional selection of hard-to-find books and enjoy a hands-on crafty experience.

They are:



Alliance for the Arts — Discover three new exhibitions during an opening reception, complete with complimentary refreshments.

DAAS CO-OP Art Gallery & Gifts — Celebrate the opening of a new exhibition at the gallery's monthly reception and browse fresh inventory from its resident artists.

Southwest Florida Historical Society — Explore local history with special evening hours for research and community questions.

Blinking Owl Books — Browse an exceptional selection of hard-to-find books and enjoy a hands-on crafty experience.

Innisfree Yarns — Shop a special sale featuring an inspiring selection of yarns, tools, and creative materials.

Arts & Eats Café — Take a break with delicious coffee creations, a special drink made just for the occasion, and a welcoming atmosphere where art, food, and community meet.

Union Artist Studios — Step inside working artist studios, meet the creative community, and take advantage of special evening sales.

Merchants & Co. — Get a first look at this anticipated new marketplace, expected to open in November 2026, featuring vendor spaces and local artists' offerings.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP Gallery / David Acevedo, DAAS CO-OP Gallery Shop a special sale featuring an inspiring selection of yarns, tools, and creative materials at Innisfree Yarns.

More than an evening out, SoCo First Friday celebrates the independent businesses, artists, and cultural organizations that help make this corner of Fort Myers unique. From discovering original artwork and meeting local artists to finding a rare book, shopping for creative supplies, or enjoying a specialty coffee, visitors can experience a variety of local offerings in one walkable area.

Whether you're an art enthusiast, a passionate shopper, a history buff, or simply looking for something different to do on a Friday evening, SoCo First Friday offers an opportunity to discover something new while supporting the local creative community.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP Gallery / David Acevedo, DAAS CO-OP Gallery The little yellow building on the Alliance for the Arts campus is home to the Southwest Florida Historical Society.

Event Information & District Map: Facebook.com/socoswfl.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the SoCo SWFL Facebook page for an updated site map, participating venue information, and event announcements.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP Gallery / David Acevedo, DAAS CO-OP Gallery David Acevedo is celebrated for the transcendent impact he has exerted on the local art scene since relocating to Fort Myers from his native Puerto Rico in 2000.

About David Acevedo

David Acevedo is a Puerto Rican-born visual artist based in Fort Myers. He is known for his vibrant, intuitive mixed-media works that explore themes of identity, memory, and connection to nature. His work blends elements of abstract expressionism and pop art and characteristically features layered textures and symbolic imagery. In addition to his studio practice, he has created large-scale public artworks like “The Living Lands” mural at The Ivy and has exhibited locally and internationally, earning numerous awards for his creative and cultural contributions.

A graduate of the University of Puerto Rico, he is celebrated for the transcendent impact he has exerted on the local art scene since relocating to Fort Myers from Puerto Rico in 2000.

He owned and operated the transformative Daas Gallery with his partner Xavier Brignoni from 2008 until its closing in 2012, was one of Fort Myers Art Walk’s founding members, co-founded The Union Artist Studio in 2012, and is joined forces with Brignoni to establish DAAS CO-OP in the Royal Palm Square before relocating the gallery to the Butterfly Estates in downtown Fort Myers before landing at its present location in the Edwards Building at the Alliance for the Arts.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP Gallery / David Acevedo, DAAS CO-OP Gallery Award-winning mixed media artist and muralist David Acevedo

He was named Artist of the Year in 2009 by the Alliance for the Arts’ Angels of the Arts Selection Committee, served on the City of Fort Myers Public Art Committee from 2011 to 2012, received City of Fort Myers Arts & Culture Individual Artists Grants in 2013 and 2014, has twice been named as the featured artist for the Arts for ACT Fine Art Auction and Gala (2014 and 2011) and was recognized by D’Latinos and Gulfshore Business magazines with a 2016 Face Award in Arts & Culture as an individual who reflects and celebrates positive values and ethnic and racial diversity within our community.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.