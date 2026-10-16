British entertainer Jimmy Keys makes his Opera Naples debut on Nov. 7 at the Wang Opera Center

International musical comedy entertainer Jimmy Keys makes his Opera Naples debut on Nov. 7 at the Wang Opera Center. Often described as a blend of Elton John’s musicianship and Robin Williams’ off-the-wall comedy, Keys delivers a fast-paced variety show packed with comedy, visual musical impressions, Broadway favorites and exciting piano playing.

Both stadium-style general admission and ground floor table seating are available. The performance is at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples Keys currently performs around 150 shows a year.

MORE INFORMATION:

Jimmy Keys is a British comedian, pianist and vocalist now based in Naples, with extensive international experience and more than 13 years as a headliner in Bermuda.

Since moving to the United States in 2000, Keyes has played at numerous high-profile clubs and hotels, including Hilton, Hyatt, Registry and Ritz Carlton, all in Naples; the Four Seasons in Scottsdale Arizona; the 21 Club and 4 Seasons Restaurant in New York City; The Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; the Boston Comedy Connection; the Comedy Connection in Providence, Rhode Island; The Newport Comedy Fest; and the Atlantic Connection Theatre, Martha's Vineyard. He has opened for Willie Nelson, Tom Jones, Wynona Judd and Huey Lewis & the News.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples Keys was Mike Kiniry’s guest on 'Three Song Stories' in March (Episode 416), where he talked about his early career, showmanship and performance style.

Keys was Mike Kiniry’s guest on "Three Song Stories" in March (Episode 416), where he talked about his early career, showmanship and performance style. The songs he chose for the podcast were “The Kids are All Right” by The Who off their 1965 album “My Generation,” “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King released in 1962 on his album “Don't Play That Song!” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry and the Pacemakers from their album “How Do You Like It?” released in 1963.

Keys currently performs around 150 shows a year.

About Opera Naples

Founded in 2006, Opera Naples brings internationally acclaimed artists to perform in beloved operas and world-class performances, earning significant praise from both critics and patrons. Just two years after its inception, Opera Naples was named Best Performing Arts Group by Gulfshore Life magazine. A community-based, nonprofit arts organization rooted in volunteerism, education and audience engagement, Opera Naples conducts an educational outreach program in local schools and an artist-in-residence program for emerging opera singers and the Opera Naples Academy, a 10-day intensive for exceptional professional opera singers to train with such opera luminaries as Sherrill Milnes, Veronica Villaroel, Manny Perez and Maestro Ramón Tebar. Opera Naples produces a full season of opera and concerts in its permanent home, the Wang Opera Center and its annual Festival Under the Stars.

The David and Cecile Wang Opera Center serves as the centerpiece of the Davis Triangle Redevelopment Zone in East Naples, an area specifically focused on culture and the arts. The purchase of the land and the construction of the facility were funded mainly by private donors and supplemented through grants from the state of Florida. The complex includes administrative offices, rehearsal rooms, set and costume storage areas and the Judy and John Hushon Theatre, which is devoted equally to public musical performance and to the education of multiple age levels.

In addition to chamber operas and concerts held in the Wang Opera Center, Opera Naples regularly collaborates with local artistic groups for performances, including Artis-Naples, TheatreZone, the music department of Florida Gulf Coast University and Gulfshore Ballet.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.