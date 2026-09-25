Arts Bonita Actors Theatre brings the award-winning Broadway musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' to Southwest Florida Oct. 2-11.

Arts Bonita Actors Theatre brings the award-winning Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to Southwest Florida audiences Oct. 2-11.

It about a depressed teen suffering from social anxiety disorder who fabricates a close personal friendship with a classmate who died by suicide to gain popularity and win the heart of the classmate’s sister. As his social currency skyrockets, Evan is drawn deeper into the lie.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre Caleb Hill plays Evan Hansen, an unpopular teen suffering from social anxiety disorder.

With a fast-paced score by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “Dear Evan Hansen” won the hearts of theatergoers and critics, winning six Tony Awards and a Grammy during its two-year Broadway run.

“It not only features amazing music, but it commands a story of self-empowerment that no one can forget,” said Director Kody C. Jones.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre To gain popularity, Evan Hansen (Caleb Hill) fakes having had a close friendship with Connor Murphy (Braden Heckman) after Connor dies by suicide.

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When a classmate named Connor dies by suicide, shy Evan Hansen finds himself at the center of the tragedy and turmoil. That occurs when Connor’s parents discover a letter addressed to Evan among their son’s possessions that makes it seem they were close friends. However, Evan penned the letter at the direction of his therapist to practice positive thinking and mindfulness and Connor found it in a copier and had it on his person when he took his life.

Rather than tell Connor’s parents the truth about the letter, Evan indulges their mistaken belief, going to the extent of fabricating a fake email account to “prove” their friendship. And when a fake suicide note makes its way online, Evan finds himself the unintended face of a viral video about loneliness and friendship that propels him to the pivot point where he has to either go all in or tell Connor’s parents, sister and the world the bitter truth about both himself and the friendless bully that Connor actually was.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre Connor Murphy (Braden Heckman) signs Evan Hansen's cast.

“I think if you want to experience something that's so truly human and so beautiful and has a great representation of relationship among characters, I think it's going to be a really inspiring story for people to come see,” said Danica Murray, who portrays Heidi Hansen.

“For someone considering seeing ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ I would say that it has a little bit of everything,’ observed Cameron Rogers, who plays Larry Murphy. “It's part touching story about a family, and it’s part mystery thriller in some parts of the story. But it's also a very uplifting story.”

“‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is a piercing production full of truth and discovery,” Director Kody Jones added.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre The original Washington D.C. production of 'Dear Evan Hansen’ received six nominations and three wins at the Helen Hayes Awards in 2016.

Production history

The original 2016 Washington D.C production of 'Dear Evan Hansen' received six nominations and three wins at the Helen Hayes Awards.

“Dear Evan Hansen” premiered off-Broadway in March of 2016. It received a Drama League Award and a Drama Desk Award.

It debuted on Broadway in November of 2016, winning six Tony Awards and one Grammy.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre Siena DiBlasio portrays Connor Murphy's sister, Zoey.

Cast

Evan Hansen: Caleb Hill

Heidi Hansen: Danica Murray

Connor Murphy: Braden Heckman

Zoey Murphy: Siena DiBlasio

Larry Murphy: Cameron Rogers

Naomi Hope Muradaz: Cynthia Murphy

Carter Jerule: Jared Kleinman

Alana Black: Mia Pimentel

Ensemble: Amelia Black, Avery Acosta, Bennett Reistad, Caitlyn Whitcomb, Cassie Grossarth, Connor Devall, Elsee Cribbs, Emmie Carpenter, Haley Morgan Chadwick, Hanna Sidwell (understudy Zoe Murphy), Izy Sedorchuk (asst. choreographer), Jack Pustizzi (fight captain), Jonny Serrat (understudy Evan Hansen), Kamila Sanchez, Lily Harmic, Mercy Newbery, Michael Garry, Samantha Calero (vocal captain), Sofia Sandoval and Zoe George.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre The Off Broadway run of 'Dear Evan Hansen' received a Drama League Award and a Drama Desk Award.

Play dates and times



Friday, October 2, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 4, 2 & 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 9, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 11; 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit ArtsBonita.org or telephone 239-495-8989.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre 'Dear Evan Hansen' debuted on Broadway in November of 2016, winning six Tony Awards and one Grammy.

Venue

Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Joseph Brauer, Artistic Director, Arts Bonita Actors Theatre 'Dear Evan Hansen' runs Oct. 2-11 in the Hinman Auditorium at the Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts on Bonita Beach Road.

About Arts Bonita

Arts Bonita is a cultural hub dedicated to enriching the lives of Southwest Florida residents through the arts. Offering a wide range of performances, educational programs, and exhibitions, Arts Bonita supports the region's cultural vitality while fostering the growth and development of local talent. Through community outreach initiatives, the organization provides arts education to underserved populations and grants college scholarships to emerging artists. Arts Bonita’s mission is to make the arts accessible to all and to inspire creativity and connection within the community.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.