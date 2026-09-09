Bridging the Gap accepting submissions for 2nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest

The second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest is open to students in first grade through college, including those attending alternative, charter and homeschool programs. The theme for this year’s contest, “Connected by Our Common Humanity,” is inspired by Dr. King’s letter from the Birmingham Jail in which he said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”

Submitted artwork will be showcased during the community's MLK Celebration on Jan. 18, 2027 at the amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers.

Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts is accepting submissions now through Friday, Dec. 18.

Courtesy of Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts / Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts press release Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts creates opportunities for artistic growth, creative expression, cultural engagement and lifelong learning.

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Through their artwork, participants are encouraged to consider what connects us as human beings and how compassion, understanding, cooperation and respect can help bridge differences and build stronger communities.

“Art gives young people an opportunity to express what they see, what they feel and what they hope is possible,” said Sonya McCarter, founder and executive director of Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts. “This year's theme asks them to think about what connects us rather than what separates us. I'm excited to see how artists from elementary school through college interpret Dr. King's message through their own experiences and creative voices.”

Artwork may be created using paint, ink, pencil, colored pencil, mixed media, digital media or crayon on art paper measuring 8.5-by-11 inches or 11-by-17 inches. Entries may not be folded.

New this year is the college division, which creates an opportunity for students attending institutions including Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College to participate alongside younger Lee County artists.

Submissions may be taken to the Alliance for the Arts, Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Library, Fort Myers Library, North Fort Myers Library and Lee County Black History Society.

A completed contest entry form must accompany each submission and include the artist's contact information, grade or college level, school and instructor/teacher information.

Contest winners will be announced and prizes presented during the MLK celebration on January 18, 2027 at the amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers.

For contest information, entry forms or additional details: www.btgart.org or info@btgart.org.

The contest is presented by Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts and sponsored by RAICES Enterprises, with community support and participation from local educational, arts and community partners.

Courtesy of Sonya McCarter / Sonya McCarter Founder and Executive Director Sonya McCarter

About Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts

Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts creates opportunities for artistic growth, creative expression, cultural engagement and lifelong learning by connecting individuals and communities throughout Southwest Florida with high-quality visual and performing arts experiences.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.