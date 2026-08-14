Jason 'Sandman' Sanders completes restoration of Alliance for the Arts sculpture 'You Are Here'

The Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus is home to a number of permanent outdoor sculpture installations, including Michael Singer’s “Caloosahatchee Water Wall” and James DiGiorgio’s “You Are Here.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Hurricane Ian's Cat 4 winds toppled 'You Are Here.'Screenshot

Hurricane Ian severely damaged “You Are Here,” but local artist and fabricator Jason “Sandman” Sanders has repainted, welded and returned the sculpture to its original angle. He also reinforced it with an anchoring system that will better withstand future storms.

The restoration of “You Are Here” is part of the Alliance's ongoing commitment to preserve and restore public artworks throughout its campus.

Photo by Monagas Photography/Monagas Photography courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Hurricane Ian's Category 4 winds toppled 'You Are Here.'

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“You Are Here” was created by the late Fort Myers artist James DiGiorgio in 2006, who also created “Car Helix.”

It is also known by the nicknames “Tinker Toy” and “KerPlunk.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts DiGiorgio left an indelible mark on the SWFL cultural scene through a larger-than-life artistic presence and a deep commitment to community-driven art.

A highly influential metal sculptor and designer, DiGiorgio left an indelible mark on the Southwest Florida cultural scene through a larger-than-life artistic presence and a deep commitment to community-driven art. Beyond his iconic campus sculptures, his legacy extends across the region to downtown Fort Myers, where he crafted the landmark banyan tree and river-inspired lobby chandeliers at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. This same dedication to regional identity anchors his work at the Alliance for the Arts, where his towering, structural metal fabrications continue to serve as vital cultural landmarks.

DiGiorgio died in 2021.

“The path to restoration has been long, but it is so important,” said Jordan Jameson, director of operations at the Alliance for the Arts. “Restoration is more than repairing and painting; it's about preserving the stories, creativity and history that make our campus unique. James DiGiorgio's work has become part of the identity of the Alliance, and we're incredibly grateful to Jason Sanders and Hermit Garage for restoring ‘You Are Here’ with such exceptional craftsmanship and respect for James' vision. This sculpture will continue inspiring our community for generations to come."

Fort Myers artist David Acevedo, owner of DAAS Co-Op Art Gallery & Gifts and Arts & Eats Café on the Alliance campus and a longtime friend of DiGiorgio, reflected on seeing the completed restoration. "My friend James DiGiorgio would be very pleased and humbled by this. Always with us through his beautiful creations!"

Born and raised in Fort Myers, Sanders spent much of his career in construction, operating heavy equipment and working with steel before turning his focus toward art.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Hermit Garage founder Jason 'Sandman' Sanders.

As founder of Hermit Garage, his work spans painting, metal fabrication and mixed media, blending industrial techniques with bold artistic expression. His hands-on experience with large-scale fabrication made him uniquely suited to restore one of Southwest Florida's treasured public artworks.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Jason 'Sandman' Sanders at work on 'You Are Here' sculpture

"It was an honor to be trusted to restore ‘You Are Here,’" said Sanders. "I'm humbled to have been part of bringing new life to such an iconic piece in our community."

Sanders is next set to restore DiGiorgio's “Car Helix” (2004), another landmark sculpture damaged during Hurricane Ian. The project will honor DiGiorgio's legacy while thoughtfully preserving elements of the sculpture's weathered character, ensuring its history remains part of its story.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Sanders is next set to restore DiGiorgio's “Car Helix” (2004), another landmark sculpture damaged during Hurricane Ian.

These projects are part of the Alliance for the Arts' evolving ArtsPark initiative, a long-term vision to transform its 10-acre campus into an immersive destination where art, nature and community come together. Planned enhancements include accessible walking paths, permanent and rotating sculpture installations, a plein air pavilion, the Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial, pollinator gardens, a story walk featuring local authors and illustrators, ambient sound installations highlighting local musicians, enhanced campus signage, docent-led and virtual walking tours, and the continued restoration and preservation of public artworks. See, “Alliance for the Arts launching ArtsPark initiative with Aug. 7 Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial groundbreaking.”

For more information about the Alliance for the Arts, upcoming exhibitions and campus projects, visit ArtInLee.org.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Aerial view of Caloosahatchee Water Wall and Alliance for the Arts administrative building, gallery and theater in backdrop

Read here for more on the “Caloosahatchee Water Wall:” “Caloosahatchee Water Wall draws attention to river’s history and complex water quality issues.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.