Theatre Conspiracy partners with Fort Studios for 'Julian Sundby and Friends' on Aug. 8

Theatre Conspiracy and Fort Studios are bringing “Julian Sundby and Friends” to the Off Broadway Palm on Aug. 8.

Sundby will perform selections from over three decades of original music to celebrate his upcoming album, "22." He won Song of the Year at the Josie Music Awards in 2024 and was named Producer of the Year in 2023. He is also nominated for Musician of the Year at this year's JMAs at the Opry House in Nashville.

He’ll be joined by Southwest Florida musicians Matt Chadwick, Teddy Wallingford, Antonio Innaimo, Katelyn Gravel, Dave Stark and Jeff Fystrom.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy Singer-songwriter Julian Sundby.

MORE INFORMATION:

Sundby is a Voting Member of the Recording Academy.

In addition to producing at Fort Studio in Fort Myers, Sundby serves as the director of worship for Faith UMC.

He has been a professional musician since the age of 10.

This concert offers a rare glimpse into over four decades of original music spanning all genres.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.