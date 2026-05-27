'Queen of Bingo' headlines shows onstage this week at SWFL theaters

This week, three shows open, four close and four continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters and Fort Myers Fringe runs May 28-31 at the Off Broadway Palm and Florida Repertory Theatre.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the creator of 'Always… Patsy Cline' and featuring hits like '9 to 5' and 'Stand by Your Man,' this high-energy celebration of country’s greatest hits is full of laughter and heart.

“Honky Tonk Angels” [The Gompertz at Florida Studio Theatre]: Three women. One wild ride to Nashville. Join Angela, Darlene, and Sue Ellen as they chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind. Along the way, an unshakable friendship is formed. From the creator of “Always… Patsy Cline” and featuring hits like “9 to 5” and “Stand by Your Man,” this high-energy celebration of country’s greatest hits is full of laughter and heart. For more, read/hear “'Honky Tonk Angels' a country-western saga about three women following their dreams to Nashville.” Opens May 27. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/honky-tonk-angels.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Some lucky audience member wins a free 10 lb. frozen turkey at every performance.

“The Queen of Bingo” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In the tradition of the hilarious Harvey Korman and Tim Conway sketches from the old "Carol Burnett Show" comes the stage comedy “The Queen of Bingo.” ‘Sis’ and ‘Babe,’ two sisters on the other side of 50, want to add a little fun and excitement to their lives…but where to find it? Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy’s “The Queen of Bingo” explores the worlds of bingo, family ties, diet crazes, widowhood, hot flashes and winning! The audience joins in the fun during the “Middle Bird Special” – a real bingo game in which some lucky audience member wins a free 10 lb. frozen turkey at every performance. Theatregoers young and old will howl with laughter as two zany guys, playing two crazy gals, light up the stage in the comedy hit “The Queen of Bingo.” Opens May 27. Runs to June 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, May 29 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4665 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1271693.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Playwright and performer Jade Wheeler brings to life a powerful woman in search of happiness and the roots she never forgets.

“Who Is Eartha Mae?” [Urbanite Theatre]: The sharp-witted, glamorous, incomparable Eartha Kitt commanded the spotlight. But backstage in her dressing room, in the quiet between songs, she peeled back the glitz to reveal Eartha Mae: a girl from the South Carolina cotton fields, orphaned by her mother until an audience adopted her. Told through both story and song, Urbanite Theatre's first-ever musical production unearths the complex truth behind the icon: "I'm a dirt person. I trust the dirt. I don't trust diamonds and gold." Playwright and performer Jade Wheeler brings to life a powerful woman in search of happiness and the roots she never forgets. For more, read/hear “Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota will conclude its 12th season with its first musical, 'Who is Eartha Mae?'” Opens May 29. Runs to June 21. This week’s only available performance is the preview Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday shows are sold out. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238939.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Bill Taylor, Theatre Conspiracy Fort Myers Fringe opens with teaser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in the Off Broadway Palm.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: 4TH ANNUAL FORT MYERS FRINGE FESTIVAL

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Bill Taylor, Producing Artistic Director, Theatre Conspiracy ‘A Young Man Dressed As a Gorilla Dressed as an Old Man Sits Rocking in a Rocking Chair for 56 Minutes and Then Leaves’: the title says it all.

‘A Young Man Dressed As a Gorilla Dressed as an Old Man Sits Rocking in a Rocking Chair for 56 Minutes and Then Leaves’ [Off Broadway Palm]: The title says it all. In other words, it’s a study in group dynamics where anything can happen and frequently does. One show only: Saturday, May 30 at 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Bill Taylor, Producing Artistic Director, Theatre Conspiracy 'Anatomica' is a celebration of the absurdity of being trapped in a body that is limited by pain, fatigue, and ultimately decay.

“Anatomica, A Comedy About Meat, Bones & The Skin You’re In” [Off Broadway Palm]: International comedian and “Weird-Lil’-Gremlin,” Amica Hunter, gets under your skin and crushes your funny bone in this hilarious, captivating and sometimes unsettling comedy about skeletons and the horrors of living in a body. “Anatomica” is an intimate, unpredictable exploration of pain, zoology, and collective imagination. Part stand-up, part storytelling, and part clown antics, “Anatomica” is an investigation of the inadequacies of different animal body models, and a celebration of the absurdity of being trapped in a body that is limited by pain, fatigue, and ultimately decay. Performances are Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 9 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Bill Taylor, Producing Artistic Director, Theatre Conspiracy 'Beers About Songs' is a heartfelt and hilarious musical storytelling show about life, love, and loss.

“Beers About Songs” [Off Broadway Palm]: “Beers About Songs” is a heartfelt and hilarious musical storytelling show about life, love, and loss. Funny, poignant, and surprising, the true stories told here follow a journey that resonates with all kinds of people from all walks of life. Mixing original songs with laugh-out-loud anecdotes, Ryan Adam Wells invites audiences to raise a glass and sing along. Performances are Friday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Bill Taylor, Producing Artistic Director, Theatre Conspiracy This youth Fringe show is being performed by Cypress Lake School of the Arts students under the direction of Carmen Crussard.

“Elektra” [Off Broadway Palm]: King Agamemnon sacrifices his daughter, Iphigenia, before he sets out to Troy to wage war. His wife, Klytaemnestra, grows in hatred of him and is determined to kill him upon his return. When he comes home from war, she murders him with the help of Aegisth, her lover. However, Klytaemnestra now fears that her three living children, Elektra, Chrysothemis, and Orest, will avenge their father’s death. Performed by Cypress Lake School of the Arts students under the direction of Carmen Crussard. Performances are Saturday, May 30 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“Fire in the Meth Lab” [Off Broadway Palm]: “Fire in the Meth Lab” is an outrageous true story from acclaimed Australian storyteller Jon Bennett. Through letters to his brother in prison, Bennett recounts a wild ride of bad decisions, jail time, and one spectacularly disastrous meth lab explosion. It's funny, shocking, and surprisingly heartfelt. Performances are Thursday, May 28 at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. One night only: Sunday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. in Florida Rep's Historic Arcade Theatre. Tickets are $20.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Bill Taylor, Producing Artistic Director, Theatre Conspiracy This internationally award-winning one-woman production blends cabaret, biography, dance, and burlesque.

“Josephine, A Dream Cabaret” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This internationally award-winning one-woman production blends cabaret, biography, dance, and burlesque into a story that doesn't fit neatly into any box. Creator and performer Tymisha Harris doesn't just play Josephine Baker, she inhabits her, dragging the audience through the joy, heartbreak, and fire of one of the most extraordinary lives of the 20th century.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Bill Taylor, Producing Artistic Director, Theatre Conspiracy Youth Fringe theater show 'Why Won't Zee Quack?' was written by local children's author and playwright Wayne Keller.

“Why Won’t Zee Quack?” [Off Broadway Palm]: This is a youth show written by local playwright Wayne Keller and performed by Cypress Lake School of the Arts students under the direction of Carmen Crussard. Performances are Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For more, hear,read “Organizer Bill Taylor curates lineup of internationally touring shows for this year's Fringe Festival.” For tickets, visit www.theatreconspiracy.com or telephone 239-208-1003.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Beautiful the Carole King Musical' closes at Gulfshore Playhouse May 31.

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: At 18, she wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest names in music such as Aretha Franklin and The Drifters, and just over a decade later, she was the voice of a generation. This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies, such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and more. This smash Broadway hit weaves a nostalgic, feel-good tapestry celebrating resilience, self-discovery, and the authentic spirit of a legend. Stars Julia Bain. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7760/34401 or telephone 239-261-7529.

“Blockbusted” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready to call the shots as you take the director’s seat in the most unpredictable, laugh-out-loud, high-stakes show around. From gripping mysteries to awkward rom-coms, FST’s fearless improv ensemble takes the audience’s wildest ideas and spins them into scenes so unexpected, not even they know what’s coming next. Buckle up — it’s drama, comedy, and mayhem, all improvised and all in your hands! Closes May 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/blockbusted.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Marie and Rosetta' closes at Asolo Repertory Theatre May 31.

“Marie and Rosetta” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A huge influence on Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time. Her fierce guitar, magnetic stage presence, and swinging style transformed traditional gospel music, earning her the honorary title of Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “Marie and Rosetta” chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in music history. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gabriel Cruz in the role of Sweeney Todd in quick shave competition as Delilah Mendez as Mrs. Lovett looks on.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street School Edition” [Florida Rep Education]: Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) for its Broadway premiere and has now been adapted for high school performers. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's (“A Little Night Music,” “Pacific Overtures”) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. In an infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th-century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun. This special school edition has been masterfully adapted, working directly with Sondheim to retain the dark wit and grand scope of the original work, with a few lyric and key changes to facilitate high school productions. At the show's core is a challenging score of epic proportions with two tasty tour-de-force roles in Sweeney and his comic female accomplice, Mrs. Lovett. Closes May 30. This week’s performances are Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4665 or visit https://floridarepeducation.org/conservatory/sweeney-todd-school-edition/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to July 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 29 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre One of the most popular romantic comedies of the past century, 'Same Time, Next Year' ran four years on Broadway, winning multiple Tony Awards.

“Same Time Next Year” [Players Circle Theatre]: One of the most popular romantic comedies of the past century, “Same Time, Next Year” ran four years on Broadway, winning multiple Tony Awards. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers. Stars AJ Mendini and Kimberly Suskind. Closes June 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. [opening]; Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/same-time-next-year/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Natalie Hendry, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Follow an aspiring musician as she embarks on a globetrotting quest to discover her 'sound' in the electrifying summer of 1967.

“The Sounds of 1967” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Follow an aspiring musician as she embarks on a globetrotting quest to discover her “sound” in the electrifying summer of 1967. She heads into the hottest music scenes of the swinging ‘60s. Feel the pulse of London’s mod beats, groove to the irresistible Motown rhythms of Detroit, sway with the folky pep of Los Angeles, and ride the waves of psychedelic rock in San Francisco’s legendary Haight-Ashbury district. This show is packed with all the chart-topping hits from 1967 that you know and love. Runs to June 20. This week’s performances are Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-sounds-of-1967/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.