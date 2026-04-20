'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' closest playwright Ken Ludwig has come to writing a drama

Ken Ludwig has built a career as a decorated comedic playwright. He’s had six shows on Broadway and eight on London’s West End. The New York Times called his first Broadway play, “Lend Me a Tenor,” one of the two great farces by a living writer.

“That's what moves me,” said Ludwig during a 2025 interview in Sarasota. “That's what touches me, and nobody else is writing it.”

Ludwig has dabbled in mystery. He penned “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile” for the Agatha Christie’s estate. Once, he came close to writing a straight play. It’s called “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.”

“That is a two-hander that’s not an overt comedy,” Ludwig said. The term refers to a script written explicitly for only two principal actors.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” also happens to be the story of how his parents met and fell in love.

“My mother's in Brooklyn, my father's on the West Coast serving in the Army and they meet by letters,” said Ludwig. “It’s the story of their letters. That's the closest I've gotten to what I think you might call a drama, but it still is a comedy at heart.”

Yes, it’s comic, but more, it’s a heartwarming love story for the ages.

“Like taking a jigsaw puzzle and throwing it up in the air, and all those pieces falling down and somehow linking together at the end so that picture comes together and gives us a sense of reassurance that we'll be alright, and the world will be alright,” added Ludwig.

This is the show’s final week at Gulfshore Playhouse.

Courtesy of Ken Ludwig / KenLudwig.com Playwright Ken Ludwig

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“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” follows two strangers, a military doctor and an aspiring actress, who meet by letter during World War II. They hope to be together someday, but the war rages on and keeps them apart for years. Can a relationship built on letters alone survive the forces trying to wrench them apart?

The play has been described as a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages. But Ludwig acknowledged that the play is not a comedy in the tradition of plays like “Moon Over Buffalo,” “Lend Me a Tenor” or “Leading Ladies.”

“It’s the closest I've gotten to what I think you might call a drama,” Ludwig conceded. “But it still is a comedy at heart,” he equivocated.

Ludwig is proud that his father was in World War II.

“And he was very proud of that,” said Ludwig. “So, it's always been an interest, a literary interest of mine. That whole era seems to me such an example in America of our patriotism and our heroism and our courage that it just inspires me. I'd like to write about it all the time.”

Ludwig is also proud to have “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” produced by Gulfshore Playhouse. If he weren’t, he would never have given Gulfshore Playhouse the rights to the play.

“I choose very, very carefully where my plays go,” said Ludwig during the Sarasota interview. “Of course, it's my life.”

Courtesy of Ken Ludwig / KenLudwig.com While 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' is the closes Ludwig has come to writing a straight play, he maintains that it's still a comedy at heart.

Why his plays resonate with producers, directors and audiences

Ludwig’s plays resonate with producers, directors and audiences because they are accessible. That’s particularly true of his comedic body of work.

“They're meant to be,” he said. “The tradition I come from, that I loved growing up, was seeing plays that kept me riveted. I love that genre of plays. I loved musical comedies as a young man. I loved comedies. If there's any way I'd like to be remembered is that as someone who really kept the art of comedies in theater alive during a period that was starting to fade away.”

For Ludwig, comedy means more than simply getting laughs.

“It's a type of theater that touches our hearts,” he said. “It makes us think, but in a different way than tragedies do. Like a tragedy, a comic play should move me and make me think, but also really make me laugh and give me a sense that ultimately everything in the world will be alright. And that’s the kind of comedy I admire most. It's a classical line of comedy that started with the great Shakespeare comedies and goes right up through Noel Coward and into the 20th century. That what I admire, and that's what I try to write.”

Like Shakespeare and Coward, Ludwig feels that comedies work best when set in a world apart from people’s everyday experiences.

For example, “Lend Me a Tenor” and “A Comedy of Tenors” take place within the world of opera.

“’Moon Over Buffalo,’ another real muscular comedy, takes place on Broadway, ‘Leading Ladies’ is about a smalltown theater company and ‘The Fox and the Fairway’ is about golf. I've written about 11 or 12 of these that I consider the center of what I want to be remembered for, of my body of work."

Courtesy of Ken Ludwig / KenLudwig.com Ludwig has two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Helen Hayes Awards, the Edgar Award, the SETC Distinguished Career Award, and the Edwin Forrest Award for Services to the Theatre.

About Ken Ludwig

Ken Ludwig is an internationally acclaimed playwright whose work has been performed in more than 30 countries in over 20 languages. He has won two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Helen Hayes Awards, the Edgar Award, the SETC Distinguished Career Award, and the Edwin Forrest Award for Services to the Theatre. His plays have been commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Bristol Old Vic.

Ludwig’s first play on Broadway, “Lend Me A Tenor,” won three Tony Awards and was nominated for nine. He’s completed 35 plays and has a number of others in various stages of development.

Ludwig said he writes six to eight hours a day, seven days a week, a throwback to the days before “Lend Me a Tenor,” when he’d get up at 4 a.m., write until 8:30 and then suit up and go to his day job.

“I don't think you can become a serious artist unless you work that hard,” Ludwig maintained.

Inspiration has never been a stumbling block.

“I always have more stories than I could possibly write,” he said. “That’s the easy part. But then after an idea comes to me, comes two months of sitting by myself with a pen.”

Literally. Ludwig writes everything longhand.

“I've got to decide what's the community of the story. Where is it set? What part of the country? Who is involved? Does it reflect, because I'm such a Shakespeare guy, to what extent is the central character maybe a Much-Ado-About-Nothing kind of character, where they're a couple who are in love but drive each other a little crazy, but ultimately find that their love for each other matters more than anything else. So, I'm always thinking, and it typically takes me about two months to come up with the story and the characters and the idea of what the plot is going to be. And then I sit down and write it.”

It generally takes Ludwig about four months to progress from idea to completed script. He’ll do that twice each year.

“Then the other four months of the year, I’m traveling around the world to see the shows.”

His other best-known Broadway and West End shows include “Crazy For You” (five years on Broadway, Tony and Olivier award winner for Best Musical), “Moon Over Buffalo,” “Lady Molly of Scotland Yard” (which made its world premiere in 2025 at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota), “Leading Ladies,” “Twentieth Century,” “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” “The Game's Afoot,” “The Fox on the Fairway,” “Midsummer/Jersey,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Treasure Island” and “The Beaux' Stratagem.” His plays have starred Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Lynn Redgrave, Mickey Rooney, Hal Holbrook, Dixie Carter, Tony Shalhoub, Anne Heche, Joan Collins, and Kristin Bell.

His book “How to Teach Your Children Shakespeare” was published in June 2013 by Random House, and his work has been published by the Yale Review.

“I've studied Shakespeare all my life and loved it,” Ludwig noted. “Not studied it because it was a job, but because I just love it. Hearing ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ and ‘As You Like It’ and ‘Twelfth Night’ and ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream,’ which may be the greatest comedy ever written, are so stirring and so moving. They change our lives.

Ludwig is a McCarter Theatre/Sallie B. Goodman Fellow, and he has degrees from Harvard, where he studied music with Leonard Bernstein, Haverford College and Cambridge University.

“I just look at myself and go, I just got lucky,” said Ludwig as the Sarasota interview drew to a close. “I get to do exactly what I want. When I talk to kids, especially, and I get a chance to talk to high school groups or college groups, I say do what you love. You've got to do what you love. My father put it this way. If you wake up in the morning and you don't look forward to going to work, you did something wrong, and you've got to go fix it. I get to do just what I love every day, and I hit the jackpot by luck."

Of course, luck is preparation meeting opportunity.

Ken Ludwig is the epitome of preparation.

For more information, visit www.kenludwig.com.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.