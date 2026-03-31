Players Circle Theatre preview new lineup of musicals and dramas
Tune into a conversation with Players Circle Theatre President Robert Cacioppo and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek about their upcoming season. From tear-jerking plays to classic musicals, they’re offering something for every taste.
Tune into a conversation with Players Circle Theatre President Robert Cacioppo and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek about the theater's upcoming season. From tear-jerking plays to classic musicals, the duo is offering something for every taste.