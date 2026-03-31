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Players Circle Theatre preview new lineup of musicals and dramas

Production Test Station
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Tune into a conversation with Players Circle Theatre President Robert Cacioppo and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek about their upcoming season. From tear-jerking plays to classic musicals, they’re offering something for every taste.

Tune into a conversation with Players Circle Theatre President Robert Cacioppo and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek about the theater's upcoming season. From tear-jerking plays to classic musicals, the duo is offering something for every taste.
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Arts & Culture Players Circle Theatre
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