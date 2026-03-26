Marco Island Historical Society commemorating America250 with Clyde Butcher photography exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Society is commemorating America250 with a large-format photography exhibition by Clyde Butcher.

Popular Photography magazine called him the next Ansel Adams.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Society / Marco Island Historical Society press release Photographs such as ' Agawamuck Creek Falls' is one reason Popular Photography magazine called Clyde Butcher the next Ansel Adams.

Clyde Butcher’s photography stretches from the Everglades to the redwood forests of California. His images capture the essence of our national spaces, document our changing environment, record what’s there today, and inspire us to appreciate and protect the beauty of the wilderness. Pat Rutledge, CEO of the Marco Island Historical Society, said, “What better way for us to celebrate and honor the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the 250th anniversary of our country than through the artistic and unforgettable photography of Clyde Butcher?”

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Society / Marco Island Historical Society press release Photographs such as 'Bandon Beach' have earned Clyde Butcher recognition as the foremost landscape photographic artist in America today.

An opening reception takes place April 9 in tandem with a performance by the Marco Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Marco Island Historical Society Reenactors of an original play titled “Founding Mothers.”

Doors open at 3 p.m. at the Rose History Auditorium. The performance begins at 3:30, with the reception to follow from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Society / Marco Island Historical Society press release Butcher's images capture the essence of our national spaces.

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The exhibit will be on display at the Marco Island Historical Museum from March 31 through July 11. It is free and open to the public.

“The Marco Island Historical Society and Museum present this exhibit of Clyde Butcher’s brilliantly captured scenes from America’s awe-inspiring wilderness as our participation in the America250 initiative,” Rutledge noted. Butcher’s photographs raise awareness of our country’s remote places and the species that thrive there, allowing us a serene adventure through his lens. He has been recognized as a humanitarian for acting for the betterment of his community and recognized as a conservationist for bringing issues to the forefront of people’s minds through his artwork. The majestic beauty, boldness and depth of his photographs have earned him recognition as the foremost landscape photographic artist in America today.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Society / Marco Island Historical Society press release 'Sand Dunes' by Clyde Butcher.

America250 is a nonpartisan initiative to engage every American in commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the 250th anniversary of our country. This multi-year effort continues through July 4, 2026.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Marco Island Historical Museum & Rose History Auditorium is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is fully ADA compliant and accessible to all visitors. For information call (239) 389-6447 or visit www.themihs.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.