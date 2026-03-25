Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival happens March 28 and 29
The Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival happens March 28th and 29th along the sidewalks and pathways at the Promenade at Bonita Bay.
Hours are noon to 7 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION:
The Promenade at Bonita Bay is an open-air shopping and dining destination in Bonita Springs. It offers a mix of boutiques, art galleries, restaurants, and services. Set among landscaped courtyards and covered walkways, it’s a pleasant spot to stroll, shop, and dine in a relaxed yet sophisticated environment and an ideal setting for an outdoor art festival.
It is located at 26795 S Bay Drive in Bonita Springs.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.