Southwest Florida Reading Festival is free and this weekend

For the 27th year, the Lee County Library System will present its yearly reading festival Saturday, March 7, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Melissa Baker is the coordinator of the Festival.

“We are super excited. We have 26 featured authors that will be presenting on author’s stages. There’s quite a few of them that have hit the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list. I know for the adult lineup, Wally Lamb and Brad Thor are going to attract a lot of interest,” Baker said

The festival is free and includes readings, crafts, food trucks, and much more.

Every child and teen in attendance can pick out a free book to take home.

“We have thousands of popular titles that are on a wide range of interest levels and reading levels. There’s something for every kid and teen at the event,” Baker said.

Something new this year is a virtual queue. Use the festival app or a QR code on site to get in line for your favorite author. Then get a text when it’s your turn to get your book signed, so you can enjoy the festival instead of standing in line.

The festival is located on First Street, in the Fort Myers River District.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.