Shell show scheduled on Sanibel

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:27 PM EST

Mirrors, mosaics and so much more.

At the 89th Sanibel Shell Show beginning Thursday, March 5, artists will display their creative uses of shells and a shell theme, which will include pottery, jewelry, candles and more. Visitors can see a live mollusk tank and live crafting demonstrations and can sample wares from vendors and food trucks.

Kids will enjoy a special area just for them.

The show, sale and festival takes place at the Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5.

For more information, go to sanibelcommunityhouse.net.
