Here are the exhibitions on view in October at Southwest Florida museums

Southwest Florida’s museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During October, seven new exhibitions open, six close and 15 others continue their runs.

These are the exhibitions visitors will find on view this month in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Lillian Blades' seven-panel gazebo is a centerpiece of her 'Through the Veil' exhibition at the Sarasota Art Museum.

“Lillian Blades: Through the Veil” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Blades invites visitors to enter, wander through, and lose themselves within an immersive maze of mixed-media “veils.” These radiant tapestries suspended from the ceiling shimmer with reflective surfaces, activating the space with bouncing light and color. For more information, hear/read, “’Through the Veil’ exhibition at Sarasota Art Museum an immersive labyrinth of mixed media hanging assemblages.” Closes Oct. 26.

Courtesy of Poster House / Sarasota Art Museum 'Chrysler' poster by Roger de Valerio is part of Sarasota Art Museum 'Art Deco' exhibition.

“Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” [Sarasota Art Museum]: This exhibition shines a spotlight on Art Deco as the art form celebrates its centennial anniversary. “Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” showcases 100 rare posters from the Crouse Collection created by some of the world’s earliest, master graphic designers during the 1920s and 1930s. (Featured poster designers include Lester Beall, Leonetto Cappiello, Jean Carlu, A. M. Cassandre, Paul Colin, Austin Cooper, Jules Courvoisier, Edward McKnight Kauffer, Charles Loupot, Leo Marfurt, Gert Sellheim, Federico Seneca, and Roger de Valerio.) In addition to the iconic posters, the exhibition conjures the era’s design aesthetic with selected sculptural works and cocktail shakers from the Crouse Collection, and Art Deco furniture pieces on loan from the Wolfsonian Museum at Florida International University in Miami. From subjects ranging from automobiles, airlines, and ocean liners to drinks and tobacco, the works represented in “Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” celebrate modernity, dynamism, and luxury—the dreams and desires of the turbulent early 20th century. For more, hear/read, “Sarasota Art Museum celebrates 100th anniversary of Art Deco with exhibition of 100 rare advertisement posters.” Runs through March 29, 2026.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Selena Roman’s photographs feature tightly cropped images of the artist’s own body, boldly occupying the full composition and extending past the boundaries of each frame.

“Selina Roman: Abstract Corpulence” [Sarasota Art Museum]: New works by Selina Román blend photography, abstraction, and self-portraiture to explore themes of beauty and the politics of size. Roman’s photographs feature tightly cropped images of the artist’s own body, boldly occupying the full composition and extending past the boundaries of each frame. Pastel bodysuits and tights transform the artist's flesh into new, gently rolling landscapes as amorphous shapes converge to create modernist-inspired compositions. At this scale, Roman’s tightly cropped portrayals of stomachs, thighs, and hips become formal studies of line, shape and color, asking viewers to consider the human form from a point of true abstraction. The softly hued palette created by the artist’s bodysuits lends itself to narratives around the aesthetics of femininity. Displayed as a colorful new installation, Roman’s photographs transform the gallery into a space of quiet resistance, subverting traditional ideas of feminine beauty. For more, hear/read, “Selina Roman photo exhibition at Sarasota Art Museum provides new take on femininity and beauty.” Runs through March 29, 2026.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum 'Molly Hatch: Amalgam' consists of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster.

“Molly Hatch: Amalgam” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Commissioned as part of Sarasota Art Museum’s “Inside Out” Program, Molly Hatch’s site-specific installation, “Amalgam” (2023-24) spans two floors, visually linking the Jan Schmidt Loggia and Mark & Irene Kauffman Arcade. Consisting of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster, “Amalgam” is one ensemble framed by the four arched windows. Hatch also incorporated the empty spaces, so that viewers perceive lines and patterns between plates adjacent to each other. The whole composition may also be experienced from multiple points of view, from near and far, inside and outside of the museum. Runs through April 26, 2026.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Two Sarasota Art Museum visitors interact with one of Jillian Mayer's 'Slumpies' sculptures.

“Jillian Mayer: Slumpies [Sarasota Art Museum]: Jillian Mayer explores our ever-increasing relationship with technological devices and the impact device usage has on our bodies through her interactive sculpture series, “Slumpies.” Blurring the line between fine art and functional objects, “Slumpies” invites viewers to sit, climb, slump, and curl up, using these sculptures much like furniture. In doing so, visitors explore how Mayer’s objects provide support for the various postures we assume while using technology. Closes Aug. 19, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art website. 'Nuestro Vaiven (Our Sway)' pairs Latin artists from 11 Florida counties (from Osceola south, including Sarasota) with 11 Sarasota Latinos who are leaders in other fields.

“Nuestro Vaiven (Our Sway)” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: “Nuestro Vaivén (Our Sway)” is one of The Ringling's largest exhibitions of contemporary Latin art. This unique art exhibition pairs Latin artists from 11 Florida counties (from Osceola south, including Sarasota) with 11 Latin Sarasotans who are leaders in other fields: Diana Gonzalez, a Mexican radio personality; Dr. Manuel Gordillo, a Peruvian doctor; Gloria Noemy Lopez Herrera, a Nicaraguan organizer of immigrant entrepreneurs; and Ada Toledo, a Dominican salon owner. For a fuller description of this exhibition, visit https://www.ringling.org/event/nuestro-vaiven/. Opens Oct. 4. Runs through March 22, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Embodied' closes at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art on Oct. 12.

“Embodied” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: The figure is one of the oldest records of our existence as a species capable of storytelling; depictions of the human body constitute some of the oldest subjects in art. “Embodied” expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media by some of the most exciting artists working in the 20th and 21st centuries. Closes Oct. 12.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art One of the Yoshida Hiroshi paintings from 'Journeys through Light' exhibition at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art

“Yoshida Hiroshi: Journeys through Light” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Renowned for his evocative renderings of light, mist, and glowing color, visionary artist Yoshida Hiroshi (Japanese, 1876–1950) gathered his subject matter from his travels across the Americas, Europe, North Africa, and Asia. Back in his studio, he translated his sketches into the medium of polychrome woodblock printing — an art form perfected over 200 years of Japanese history. Drawing from The Ringling’s extensive holdings and local private collections, this exhibition focuses on Yoshida’s betsu-zuri or “separate printings,” referring to multiple color versions of single designs. Runs through Jan. 11, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art On view in the Ringling Museum's 'Ancestral Edge' exhibition are two- and three-dimensional works by some of the most exciting Native American artists working today.

“Ancestral Edge: Abstraction and Symbolism in the Works of Nine Native American Women Artists” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition highlights contemporary Native design, craftwork, and art that employ the formal and aesthetic elements of abstraction as meaningful motifs and coded tools of Indigenous expression to communicate tribal cultures and histories, ancestral knowledge, and the lived experiences of the artists and their communities. On view in the exhibition are two- and three-dimensional works by some of the most exciting Native American artists working today. Explored in a variety of media, including basket weaving, beadwork, collage, clay, textiles, photography, metalwork, and printmaking rooted in ancestral technologies, their work shares similar stylistic and social concerns, such as vibrant color, hard-edged geometries, curvilinear patterns, and bold mark-making, all infused with personal stories and those of their kin. Runs through April 12, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Woman on Red Background' by Juana Romani.

“Juana Romani: Forgotten No More” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This small exhibition, drawn entirely from The Ringling’s permanent collections, highlights the newly acquired painting by Juana Romani, “Woman on a Red Background,” and situates it within a group of closely related works from the museum’s collection of late-19th-century French art. Romani (1867–1924) was one of the most fascinating and successful painters in late-19th-century Paris. Tragically, at the height of her fame, Romani experienced challenges with her mental health, causing her to spend her final 20 years confined to institutions. As a result, she was mostly forgotten, only to be rediscovered and reassessed in more recent times. Runs through May 31, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art One of five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

“Seventeenth-Century Dutch Paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This long-term installation in Gallery 10 of the Museum of Art showcases five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Featuring a dramatic seascape, an expansive landscape, and captivating portraits set in detailed interiors, this exhibition offers a window into the vibrant artistic production of the Netherlands as the small nation rose to global prominence in the 17th century. The five exceptional paintings from the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, complement The Ringling’s holdings of Dutch art and provide additional perspective on the artistry, historical significance, and continuing appeal of Dutch painting from this period. Runs through Nov. 1, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. This exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This is a permanent exhibition that is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. Ongoing exhibition.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Ancient Art from Cyprus and the Mediterranean' opens this fall at the Ringling Museum.

“Ancient Art from Cyprus and the Mediterranean” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This new installation in Gallery 12 highlights art from the island of Cyprus with a selection of 201 works from The Ringling’s permanent collection of ancient Mediterranean art—nearly all of which was purchased by John Ringling at auctions in 1928—including sculptures in limestone and terracotta as well as ceramic vessels, glass, and gold and silver jewelry. The exhibition is the latest phase of The Ringling’s multi-year project to reinstall all 21 permanent collection galleries of the Museum of Art. Opens fall of 2025.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Dale Rogers 'American Dog' sculpture outside the Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy

Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy: Re-opens Nov. 29. Read: “Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy closed for summer, but works goes on inside.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Robert Rauschenberg's birth, his namesake gallery commissioned Brooklyn artist Steve Keene to make 100 paintings from its archive of Rauschenberg photos.

“Steve KEENE: RAUSCHENBERG 100 – A Centennial Celebration” [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex]: This newly commissioned, site-specific installation of 100 paintings by the “World’s Most Prolific Painter” celebrates the 100th birthday of gallery namesake Robert Rauschenberg. Sourcing countless “found” photographs/images of Rauschenberg himself, his seminal/iconic artworks (including “Monogram”, “Buffalo II” and others) and his Captiva Island studio/compound, Keene has created this centenary celebration as an ambitious and immersive exhibition of 100 new paintings that capture both the art and life of the gallery namesake in advance (and during) his October 22, 2025, 100th birthday. For more, hear/read, “Brooklyn-based artist Steve Keene makes 100 paintings to celebrate 100th anniversary of Bob Rauschenberg’s birth.” Runs through Dec. 6. [There will be no opening reception, but related events will be announced as they are scheduled.]

Courtesy of Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University / Wasmer Art Gallery at FGCU website This Alumni Series exhibition celebrates joy, friendship, and connection through immersive installations reflecting shared girlhood experiences.

“Girl Feast: Izzy Baquerizo and Chloe Lewis” [Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University]: This Alumni Series exhibition celebrates joy, friendship, and connection through immersive installations reflecting shared girlhood experiences. Opens Thursday, Oct. 16 with artist talk and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs through Nov. 20.

Courtesy of Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University / Wasmer Gallery at FGCU website FGCU Alumna Farrah Alkhadra uses steel, resin and mixed media to create public murals.

“Diamonds in the Light: Farrah Alkhadra” [North End of Arts Complex at Florida Gulf Coast University]: Public murals using steel, resin, and mixed media by alumna Farrah Alkhadra, continuing her exploration of geometry and color theory. Opens Thursday, Oct. 16 with 5-7 p.m. reception. Runs through Sept. 30, 2026.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art Florida Contemporary returns to Hayes Hall and the Artis-Naples campus on Oct. 18.

“Florida Contemporary 2025-26” [Baker Museum of Art in Hayes Hall galleries and Artis-Naples cultural campus]: This annual exhibition presents a select group of notable visual artists practicing in Florida. Highlighting the diversity of artistic approaches to personal, local and global themes, "Florida Contemporary" invites visitors to celebrate the state’s vibrant art scene. Featured artists are Mally Khorasantchi, whose colorful, large-scale collage-based paintings reflect on the dichotomies found in humankind and in nature: beauty and discord, reality and falsehood, or representational and abstract; Boy Kong, whose work is inspired by a mixture of Ukiyo-e, surrealism, graffiti art and animal folklore; Jillian Mayer, whose varied practice includes film, performance, sculpture, drawing and installation, with many of her works focused on concerns around the ubiquity of technology in contemporary life; and Reginald O’Neal, whose richly painted canvases expand the art historical traditions of portraiture with work that is simultaneously sentimental and sinister. Opens Oct. 18. Runs through June 28, 2026.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection' closes at the Baker Museum of Art on October 26.

“In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. Among the featured artists are Olga Costa, Sonia Delaunay, Morgan Russell, Mark di Suvero and Alice Trumbull Mason. The comprehensive exhibition provides a rare chance to witness the evolution of an artwork, from initial sketches to fully realized works of art. Located on the first floor of The Baker Museum. Closes Oct. 26.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art The 'Student Photography Institute' exhibition closes at the Baker Museum of Art on Oct. 26.

“Student Photography Institute” [Baker Museum of Art]: The works featured in this exhibition were created by participants in the Artis—Naples Student Photography Institute, an intensive photography program aimed at highly motivated high school students. The instructor for the Student Photography Institute is Miami-based artist, photographer and educator Tony Chirinos. Closes Oct. 26.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'Entangled in the Mangroves' exhibition features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem.

“Entangled in the Mangroves: Florida Everglades Through Installation” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem. One of the world’s most extensive wetlands, the Everglades currently faces critical threats from the impacts of our changing climate. This exhibition intends to raise awareness about the unique ecosystem’s importance and the urgent need for its protection. The exhibition fosters connections between activists, Indigenous communities, scholars and scientists to inspire multidisciplinary approaches for solutions benefitting all species. Showcasing various media — including drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and video installations — the exhibition is designed to engage visitors of all ages, inspiring them to take action as protectors of the ecosystem. Runs through Nov. 30.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art One of the towers in Louise Nevelson's 'Dawn's Forest.'

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various, white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall. Ongoing exhibition.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Albert Paley Gates at the Baker Museum of Art is part of the sculpture trail.

Sculpture Trail [throughout the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus and Sculpture Trail at Pelican Bay]: The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail offers a distinctive way to experience art in harmony with nature. This dynamic outdoor exhibition features sculptures from The Baker Museum’s collection and select loans, including works by George Rickey and Albert Paley. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours anytime. Ongoing exhibition. For more, hear/read, “Baker Museum collaborates with Pelican Bay Foundation on outdoor sculpture trail.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Dale Chihuly, 'Red Chandelier'

Chihuly Collection [The Baker Museum]: Dale Chihuly is a multimedia artist known for pushing the boundaries of glass and revolutionizing the American studio glass movement. The Baker Museum is the permanent home to four of his dynamic large-scale installations: “Blue Icicle Chandelier,” “Red Chandelier,” “Red Reeds” and “Persian Seaform Ceiling.” On view to museum visitors during all normal operating hours.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Baker Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Baker Museum now fully accredited. The Baker Museum of Art is not only celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, but also recently become fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It The Baker Museum among approximately the top 3% of museums in the U.S. and the only accredited museum of any kind in Collier County. Read more on WGCU.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Opening night reception for 'Naples Invitational' at the Naples Art Institute.

“Naples Invitational” [Naples Art Institute]: This biennial exhibition features over 60 thoughtfully selected artworks. The exhibition highlights artistic excellence, cultural relevance, and imaginative vision. Bringing together approximately 30 artists across generations and disciplines, it offers a compelling look at the American experience through a distinctly local perspective. The exhibition also celebrates the vibrant and diverse creative voices emerging from Southwest Florida. Many of the featured artists began their training at the institute or were involved in its early years, underscoring the organization’s lasting impact on the local art scene. For more, hear/read, “Naples artists come full circle at this year’s Naples Invitational.” Runs through Nov. 30.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby' closes in the Marco Island Historical Museum on Oct. 18.

“Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby [Marco Island Historical Museum]: This exhibition explores the photography of Bob Willoughby. Widely recognized as a pioneer of photography in the 20th century, Willoughby was the first outside photographer invited by studios to take photos on film sets. Take a nostalgic look at some of the most renowned actors and actresses on the sets that made them famous: Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, Katharine Hepburn, Audrey Hepburn, and more. For more, hear/read: "Marco Island Historical Museum going Hollywood this summer." Closes Oct. 18.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Reflections: A Community Art Fair' closes at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum on Oct. 18.

“Reflections: A Community Art Fair: Exploring the Art of Perspective” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum]: The second annual art fair is an extraordinary celebration of artistic vision and self-expression. The exhibit is dedicated to showcasing works that capture the duality of internal and external perspectives—pieces that mirror the artists themselves and the world around them. Closes Oct. 18.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Sharing the Path' has been created in part through a collaborative effort with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

“Sharing the Path: Understanding Our Environment Through Learned Wisdom and Traditional Knowledge of Indigenous People” [Museum of the Everglades]: As wildfires rage across national forests turned to tinderboxes — their historic stewards driven from the land or forbidden to tend it — while our waterways waver between historic droughts and catastrophic floods, it just may be time to stop fighting to control the Earth and work to heal it. It stands to reason that if we wish to understand what the world we live in is telling us, we should seek the counsel of those who already speak its language. This new exhibit, created in part through a collaborative effort with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, seeks to re-enforce the relevance and underscore the importance of recent initiatives by organizations, institutions, and even governments — from the federal level on down — to integrate the knowledge and experience of Indigenous cultures into policies and decision-making. Opens Oct. 13. Runs through Feb. 14, 2026.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier Aztec Dancers is a photo exhibition by local photographer Lisette Morales, celebrating Danza Azteca Guadalupana as practiced in Southwest Florida.

“Aztec Dancers: A Living Tradition, by Lisette Morales” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum]: This is a photo exhibition by local photographer Lisette Morales, celebrating Danza Azteca Guadalupana as practiced in Southwest Florida. Documenting a year and a half of devotion, the series centers on the Navarro family’s 24-year commitment to this sacred tradition, presented each year from Día de los Muertos through Three Kings Day. Morales’ images honor the spiritual power, cultural resilience, and collective joy of Indigenous and migrant communities sustaining this vibrant ceremonial practice across generations and geographies. Opens Oct. 28. Runs through Jan. 31, 2026.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.