Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of July 14

This week, four shows open, one show closes, six continue their runs and there are five limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'A Year with Frog and Toad' is the Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling.

“A Year with Frog and Toad” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “A Year with Frog and Toad” is the Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling. This enchanting production follows two best friends, Frog and Toad, as they navigate the four seasons, learning lessons of friendship, perseverance, and joy along the way. Opens July 16 and runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 16 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 17 at 4 p.m.; Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 1 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/a-year-with-frog-and-toad-1.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Sisk Media 'Escaped Alone' opens July 18 in the Off Broadway Palm.

“Escaped Alone” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: Three old friends and a neighbor. A summer of afternoons in the backyard. Tea and catastrophe. Caryl Churchill’s “Escaped Alone” is, by turns hilarious and harrowing, exploratory, and utterly relevant play by a modern playwriting master. British playwright Caryl Churchill’s “Escaped Alone” debuted at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2016 to strong reviews. The Atlantic theater critic noted that while “Escaped Alone” retains the leftist and feminist politics of Churchill’s best-known works “Top Girls” and “Cloud 9,” it also has a “fractured, occasionally abstract” quality which “points to Samuel Beckett.” Opens July 18 and runs through July 26. This week’s performances are Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. with a preview on Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728/event/1425132.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Winner of two Tony Awards, this heartwarming musical follows six quirky kids in a high-stakes spelling bee, revealing relatable stories of pressure, identity, and growing up.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of two Tony Awards, this hilarious, heartwarming musical follows six quirky kids in a high-stakes spelling bee, revealing relatable stories of pressure, identity, and growing up – complete with catchy songs, witty lyrics, and lovable characters. Located inside Venice Theatre’s main building on the west side, seating is general admission. (However, “Golden Ticket” subscribers have reserved seats as a subscriber benefit.) Opens July 18 and runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GHQHp2AP or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre Audiences will see all their favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including 'Under The Sea,' 'Kiss The Girl,' 'Part Of Your World' and more!

“The Little Mermaid” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Theatergoers of all ages enjoy watching this Disney classic come to life onstage, where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Audiences will see all their favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl,” “Part Of Your World” and more! Opens July 18 and runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Friday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players Adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture, 'Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr' is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr” [The Sarasota Players]: In a magical underwater kingdom, a young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking. Adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics) and based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, “Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr” is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. Performances are Friday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=8001&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs such as 'Thomas O’Malley Cat,' 'The Aristocats' and 'Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat.'

“The Aristocat KIDS’ [Arts Center Theatre Children’s Summer Theater Workshop Performance]: This charming, smooth, and adventurous stage adaptation is a celebration of Disney’s exploration into mid-century jazz in Paris. Cat-napped and abandoned miles from home by a dastardly butler with a hidden agenda, Duchess and her kittens, Telouse, Berlioz, and Marie – the smartest Aristocats in Paris – set off on a journey to reunite with their beloved owner, Madame, with the unlikely help of a jazz-loving group of Alley Cats. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs such as “Thomas O’Malley Cat,” “The Aristocats,” and “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat.” Ticket price $10 per person. Just two performances at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre Melody Lane Theatre will perform 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' at North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts Theatre

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” [Melody Lane Theatre]: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his desire to one day be part of the outside world. When he summons the courage to attend the Feast of Fools, he meets Esmeralda, a compassionate gypsy who protects him from an angry mob. But at the same time, Quasimodo’s master, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, and the new captain of the guard, Phoebus de Martin, fall in love with the beautiful girl. Performances are Friday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/melody-lane-theatre/hunchback# or telephone 239-220-9527.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre L. Frank Baum’s beloved story of a young girl’s adventure in a magical land has entertained audiences for over a century.

“The Wizard of Oz” [Florida Repertory Theatre Education]: L. Frank Baum’s beloved story of a young girl’s adventure in a magical land has entertained audiences for over a century. MGM’s blockbuster 1939 film adaptation, featuring the timeless songs of Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, along with the brilliant instrumental music of Herbert Stothart, elevated the popular novel to even greater heights. This stage adaptation, featuring the characters and celebrated songs from the film, brings the wondrous Land of Oz to life in a jubilant theatrical experience. Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees, and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no “nerve.” Their journey to happiness – and self-awareness – is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness. Just two shows: Thursday, July 17 at 6 p.m. and Friday, July 18 at 6 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239- 332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1236305.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Recognized as the premier improv festival in the Southeastern U.S., this high-octane weekend brings together top improvisers from across the country and around the globe.

2025 Sarasota Improv Festival [Florida Studio Theatre]: The Sarasota Improv Festival is back July 18 and 19—and it’s bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever! Recognized as the premier improv festival in the Southeastern U.S., this high-octane weekend brings together top improvisers from across the country and around the globe for two unforgettable days of unscripted comedy. Includes 17 improv toupes, 80-plus artists, 29 performances and 17 interactive workshops. From musical improv and fast-paced games to bold, boundary-pushing performances—every show is a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether you're a die-hard fan or brand-new to improv, this festival is your ticket to non-stop laughter and spontaneous fun in the heart of downtown Sarasota. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/15th-annual-sarasota-improv-festival.

CLOSING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Lucas Campero stars as Claude in 'Hair: An American Tribal Love-Rock Musical.'

“Hair” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: It’s 1967: the Vietnam War is raging and the Age of Aquarius is dawning. “Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical” follows a young group of hippies fighting the establishment, dodging the draft, getting high, living and loving in New York City's Central Park. Claude, his best friend Berger, their roommate Sheila, and their tribe of friends struggle to balance the demands of the harsh and violent world with their dream for a more beautiful and peaceful world. When Claude receives his draft notice, he must decide whether to join his friends in resisting the draft, or bow to the pressures of society and his conservative parents, thereby sacrificing his ideals and, possibly, his life. “Hair” was a sensation when it premiered in 1967, as it brought the counterculture movement into the theatre and the national spotlight. The issues the show brings up — alienation, civil disobedience, youthful defiance and the merits of protest — continue to timelessly resonate today. For more, hear/read "Three 'Hair' cast members making final Southwest Florida appearances before heading to school to pursue musical theater degrees" and "Arts Bonita's production of the musical 'Hair' reminds audiences of the importance of protest." Runs through July 20. This week’s performances are Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://artsbonita.org/single-event/hair/ or telephone 239-495-8989.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The musical's popular score includes 'It’s the Hard Knock Life,' 'Easy Street,' Little Girls' and 'Tomorrow.'

“Annie” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As part of a publicity campaign for Oliver Warbucks, Annie and her dog, Sandy, are placed in the lap of luxury. However, Annie’s stay turns out to be much more than anyone bargained for as she works her way into everyone’s hearts. The only thing standing in her way is the cruel and bitter Miss Hannigan. The popular score includes “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls” and “Tomorrow.” Runs through Aug. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/annie/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Through humor, vulnerability, and the magic of words, "Dorothy’s Dictionary" explores memory, identity, and the connections that change us.

“Dorothy’s Dictionary” [Florida Studio Theatre]: An unlikely friendship blossoms between a troubled teenager serving community service and a fiercely independent woman who introduces him to the transformative power of books. Through humor, vulnerability, and the magic of words, Dorothy’s Dictionary explores memory, identity, and the connections that change us. A heartwarming and deeply moving story about how language shapes our lives and brings us together. Runs through Aug. 10. This week's performances are Tuesday, July 15 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dorothys-dictionary.

“How Sweet It Is” [Florida Studio Theatre at Goldstein Cabaret]: When Motown Records burst onto the scene, it changed popular music forever. This show celebrates the iconic songs, stories, and surprising connections between Motown stars and music legends. With fresh takes on classics like “How Sweet It Is,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Stop in the Name of Love,” “How Sweet It Is” explores Motown’s legacy—enriched by personal accounts of collaborations with The Beatles, Eric Clapton, and James Taylor. Runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Wednesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/how-sweet-it-is or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder Down the Aisle' promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food.

“Murder Down the Aisle” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ben and Katie’s big day takes a deadly turn when someone drops dead at the altar. A wisecracking detective must solve the mystery in this modern, roaring whodunnit. From a paranoid groom and a bitter bridesmaid to an overbearing mother, an inept wedding planner, a shady priest, and a questionable pianist, “Murder Down the Aisle” promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food. Say “I do” to this killer comedy—you won’t want to miss it! Runs through Aug. 9 with performances each week on Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-down-the-aisle/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players This Tony-award-winning tale from Stephen Sondheim bursts with humor, heart, and soaring songs accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra.

“Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” [In the Kizzie Theater of The Naples Players]: A thrilling, fast-paced musical adventure that serves up a blend of razor-sharp wit, unforgettable melodies, and a dash of delightful mischief. This Tony-award-winning tale from Stephen Sondheim bursts with humor, heart, and soaring songs accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra. Runs through July 27. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4242.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Too Darn Hot' breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 18 at 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

