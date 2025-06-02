Here's what's at Southwest Florida's museums in June

Southwest Florida’s museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During June, three new exhibitions open, six close and 17 others continue their runs. These are the exhibitions visitors will find on view this month in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Chris Friday's 'Future Venus II of Future Venus in Two Parts, 2025'

“Chris Friday: Where We Never Grow Old” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday invites visitors into imagined sanctuaries in her first solo museum exhibition. Best known for her large-scale, yet intimate, figurative chalk drawings, Friday explores the literal and metaphorical safe havens we create for self-preservation in her new site-specific installation. Runs through August 10, 2025.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum 'Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press' celebrates African American artists who are reshaping the contemporary art world.

“Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Featuring works by 17 artists, this nationally traveling exhibition celebrates African American artists who are reshaping the contemporary art world, including Martin Puryear, Kerry James Marshall, and the Gee’s Bend Quilters. Runs through August 10, 2025.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Blurring the line between fine art and functional objects, 'Slumpies' invites viewers to sit, climb, slump, and curl up, using these sculptures much like furniture.

“Jillian Mayer: Slumpies [Sarasota Art Museum]: Jillian Mayer explores our ever-increasing relationship with technological devices, and the impact device usage has on our bodies through her interactive sculpture series, “Slumpies.” Blurring the line between fine art and functional objects, “Slumpies” invites viewers to sit, climb, slump, and curl up, using these sculptures much like furniture. In doing so, visitors explore how Mayer’s objects provide support for the various postures we assume while using technology. Runs through August 19, 2026.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Blades invites visitors to enter, wander through, and lose themselves within an immersive maze of mixed media “veils.”

“Lillian Blades: Through the Veil” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Artist Lillian Blades invites visitors to enter, wander through, and lose themselves within an immersive maze of mixed media “veils.” These radiant tapestries suspended from the ceiling shimmer with reflective surfaces, activating the space with bouncing light and color. Opens June 1 and runs through October 26, 2025.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Late 19th century artist Juana Romani was mostly forgotten after her death in 1924, but her work has been rediscovered and reassessed in more recent times.

“Juana Romani: Forgotten No More” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This small exhibition, drawn entirely from The Ringling’s permanent collections, highlights the newly acquired painting by Juana Romani, “Woman on a Red Background,” and situates it within a group of closely related works from the museum’s collection of late-19th century French art. Romani (1867–1924) was one of the most fascinating and successful painters in late-19th century Paris. Tragically, at the height of her fame, Romani experienced challenges with her mental health, causing her to spend her final 20 years confined to institutions. As a result, she was mostly forgotten, only to be rediscovered and reassessed in more recent times. Runs through May 31, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Landscape included in 'Seventeenth-Century Dutch Paintings' exhibition at Ringling Museum.

“Seventeenth-Century Dutch Paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This long-term installation in Gallery 10 of the Museum of Art showcases five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Featuring a dramatic seascape, an expansive landscape, and captivating portraits set in detailed interiors, this exhibition offers a window into the vibrant artistic production of the Netherlands as the small nation rose to global prominence in the 17th century. The five exceptional paintings from the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, complement The Ringling’s holdings of Dutch art and provide additional perspective on the artistry, historical significance, and continuing appeal of Dutch painting from this period. Runs through November 1, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Currents of Resistance' is the culminating exhibition of Sandy Rodriguez's 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize commission.

“Sandy Rodriguez: Currents of Resistance” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Sandy Rodriguez (b. 1975) is a Los Angeles- based Chicana artist and researcher whose practice engages historic materials and techniques of the Americas to paint visual histories. “Currents of Resistance” is the culminating exhibition of her 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize commission. This exhibition was developed over the past two years and created across multiple sites, including the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, Florida; Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency, Joshua Tree, California; and Mar Vista, California. This multimedia installation comprises video, audio, a 40-foot paper panorama, and a “cabinet of curiosities.” The installation investigates resistance to colonial and environmental exploitation through an interdisciplinary lens and makes visible the Gulf region’s intertwined histories of cultural resilience and ecological transformation. This exhibition features a new series of site-specific art works originally commissioned by The Hermitage Greenfield Prize and The Hermitage Artist Retreat, Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO, Sarasota County, Florida in 2023 in collaboration with The Greenfield Foundation. Runs through August 10, 2025.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art The paintings, posters, photographs, stage apparatuses, costumes, film, publications and other objects in 'Conjuring the Spirit World' feature Harry Houdini, Margery the Medium, Howard Thurston and the Fox Sisters, among others.

“Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic and Mediums” [Circus Museum, Tibbals Learning Center, John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: “Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic, and Mediums” explores the essential role art and objects played for mediums and magicians “communicating” with the dead during the 19th- and 20th-century Spiritualism movement in the U.S. and Europe—a time when people actively debated and wondered, "Can spirits return?" Paintings, posters, photographs, stage apparatuses, costumes, film, publications and other objects will transport visitors to the age of Harry Houdini, Margery the Medium, Howard Thurston, and the Fox Sisters, among others. Believers, skeptics and everyone in between will gain a new perspective on the timeless draw of mediums and magicians, séances and magic shows. The exhibition is accompanied by a generously illustrated 144-page companion book with thematic essays by curators from PEM, The Ringling, and other experts in the field. Runs through July 13, 2025.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art October 22 is the 100th anniversary of Robert Rauschenberg's birth.

“Robert Rauschenberg: A Centennial Celebration” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: With support from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, The Ringling joins an international roster of institutions honoring Rauschenberg’s Centennial for a year of global activities and exhibitions that examine the artist through a contemporary lens, highlighting his enduring influence on generations of artists and advocating for social progress. The Centennial’s activation of the artist’s legacy promotes cross-disciplinary explorations and creates opportunities for critical dialogue. Learn more by visiting rauschenbergfoundation.org. Runs through August 3, 2025.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Embodied' expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media by some of the most exciting artists working in the 20th & 21st centuries.

“Embodied” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: The figure is one of the oldest records of our existence as a species capable of storytelling; depictions of the human body constitute some of the oldest subjects in art. “Embodied” expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media by some of the most exciting artists working in the 20th and 21st centuries. Runs through September 21, 2025.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Yoshida Hiroshi: Journeys through Light' opens at the Ringling Museum June 21.

“Yoshida Hiroshi: Journeys through Light” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Renowned for his evocative renderings of light, mist, and glowing color, visionary artist Yoshida Hiroshi (Japanese, 1876–1950) gathered his subject matter from his travels across the Americas, Europe, north Africa, and Asia. Opens June 21 and runs through January 11, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art This exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. The new exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This is permanent exhibition that is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Photograph on exhibit in 'Seven Deadly Sins' at Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex.

“William S. BURROUGHS & David BRADSHAW: Seven Deadly Sins” [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery ANNEX]: For William Burroughs the theme of control was a central and universal concern. Whether control by addiction to drugs, money, power or religion, he believed that such things act as a virus that is not acting in the best interest of its host. Combining lush silkscreened imagery in metallic inks with original woodblock printing from shot-gun-blasted plywood panels, Burroughs created a lavish portfolio pairing texts and works on paper (with an accompanying book) for Lococo-Mulder Editions/New York in 1991. This inaugural Rauschenberg Gallery Annex exhibition features Burroughs’ original “Seven Deadly Sins” with seven uniquely “shot” Burroughs books and a new series of drawings by David Bradshaw – tracing the custom Pat Crawford “scorpion” knife that was gifted to William Burroughs by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain on a visit to meet the renowned author in Lawrence, Kansas, in 1993. On view in new annex space in Building J/Library, Lobby-Room 118 through August 2.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Viewers look at paintings of Amer Kobaslija in 'Florida Contemporary' exhibition at Baker Museum of Art.

“Florida Contemporary” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall Galleries]: This annual exhibition presents three notable artists practicing in Florida. Highlighting the diversity of artistic approaches to personal, local and global themes, the 12th edition of this exhibition invites visitors to celebrate the state’s vibrant art scene. The artists selected for the 12th edition of the exhibition are Amer Kobaslija, Jacksonville; Cynthia Mason, St. Petersburg; and Marielle Plaisir, Miami.

Located in the Kohan, Newell and Friends of Artis—Naples galleries of Hayes Hall. Closes June 29, 2025.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: Obra Sonora' closes at the Baker Museum of Art on June 15.

“Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: Obra Sonora” [The Baker Museum]: For more than three decades, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer has integrated art, science, architecture and technology into his trailblazing artistic practice. The internationally celebrated Mexican Canadian artist is known for his participatory installations, which have been showcased in major solo exhibitions at the Hirshhorn Museum, SFMOMA and Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, among many others. The exhibition features monumental works such as “Atmosphonia,” a sound and light environment featuring 3,000 audio channels playing on custom-made speakers with LED lights, and “Sphere Packing: Bach,” a 10-foot-diameter sphere that supports 1,128 speakers — each playing a different composition by Johann Sebastian Bach. “Obra Sonora” is the first museum exhibition to explore Lozano-Hemmer’s use of music, voice and sound, and it will be the largest-ever museum presentation of his work in the southeastern United States. Located on the third floor of The Baker Museum. Closes June 15, 2025.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'In the Making' offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection.

“In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. Among the featured artists are Olga Costa, Sonia Delaunay, Morgan Russell, Mark di Suvero and Alice Trumbull Mason. The comprehensive exhibition provides a rare chance to witness the evolution of an artwork, from initial sketches to fully realized works of art. Located on the first floor of The Baker Museum. Runs through fall 2025.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'Entangled in the Mangroves' features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem.

“Entangled in the Mangroves: Florida Everglades Through Installation” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem. One of the world’s most extensive wetlands, the Everglades currently faces critical threats from the impacts of our changing climate. This exhibition intends to raise awareness about the unique ecosystem’s importance and the urgent need for its protection. The exhibition fosters connections between activists, Indigenous communities, scholars and scientists to inspire multidisciplinary approaches for solutions benefiting all species. Showcasing various media — including drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and video installations — the exhibition is designed to engage visitors of all ages, inspiring them to take action as protectors of the ecosystem. Runs through September 21, 2025.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'Sixteenth Annual Student Exhibition' closes at the Baker Museum of Art on June 30.

“Sixteenth Annual Student Exhibition” [3rd Floor, Baker Museum of Art]: The 16th Annual Student Exhibition includes more than 200 works by local public, private and home school students, grades pre-kindergarten through 12. A broad array of media, including painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, ceramics and photography are represented in this showcase of outstanding artwork created by talented student artists. Closes June 30.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art One of the towers in Louise Nevelson's 'Dawn's Forest'

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Baker Museum is part of the Artis-Naples campus and includes a sculpture trail that includes bronze gates created by Albert Paley.

The Baker Museum of Art is not only celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, but also recently become fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, placing The Baker Museum among approximately the top 3% of museums in the U.S. and the only accredited museum of any kind in Collier County. Read more on WGCU.

“Imogen Cunningham: A Timeless Lens on Nature, Form & Identity” [Naples Art Institute]: Imogen Cunningham (1883–1976) was a pioneering American photographer whose work redefined fine art and documentary photography. Spanning over six decades, her career explored intimate portraits, sweeping landscapes, and botanical studies, all marked by technical mastery and emotional depth. A key figure in the West Coast photographic movement and a collaborator with Group f/64, Cunningham’s innovative approach shaped modernist photography in America. This exhibition celebrates Cunningham’s diverse artistry, from striking floral close-ups to compelling portraits of artists and intellectuals. Her ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary continues to inspire generations of photographers and art lovers. Runs through August 3, 2025.

“Robert McCabe: Images of an Enchanted Land” [Naples Art Institute]: Robert McCabe (born 1934) is an American photographer known for his evocative black-and-white images capturing the landscapes, architecture, and daily life of Greece, as well as other regions including France, Italy, and the Caribbean. His work, often described as timeless and poetic, documented Mediterranean culture with a keen eye for composition and authenticity. "Images of an Enchanted Land" brings together a selection of McCabe’s most iconic works from the 1950s, portraying Greece’s timeless beauty and resilience. Highlighting his ability to capture the unique interplay between light, shadow, and place, he has not merely created a historical archive, but a poetic narrative that explores time, memory, and the human condition. Runs through August 3, 2025.

Courtesy of Museum of the Everglades / Museum of the Everglades Painting from 'Legends of the Everglades' exhibition at the Museum of the Everglades.

“Folklore, Fish Tales & Family Stories: Legends of the Everglades [Museum of the Everglades]: Every year Museum of the Everglades collaborates with is local school – one of the last two K-12 public schools on a single campus in the state of Florida – to create an exhibit that celebrates a specific aspect of this unique community. Students submit artwork, photos, videos, stories, interviews and more to help share a part of the character and history of the area with visitors from around the world. A contest with cash prizes is held with a variety of categories open to currently enrolled students of all ages. This year the Museum of the Everglades has challenged them to share stories of the Everglades area they might have heard growing up that might stretch the truth or push the boundaries of belief. This includes myths, legends, tall tales and ghost stories, but also legendary acts or accomplishments by colorful characters from the region’s past – including ancestors and family members. This exhibit broadens the understanding of the surrounding community and its unique culture by sharing its distinctive folklore through creative, artistic, and literary expressions composed by local students. The exhibit will be augmented with historic information and established traditional stories that provide context for the creative responses the students have submitted. Runs through September 6, 2025.

Courtesy of Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch / Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch 'Perspectives from Southwest Florida Ranch Life' closes at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch on June 21.

“Perspectives From Southwest Florida Ranch Life” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch]: Meagan Watkins, a local Immokalee photographer and cattlewoman, has spent the past few years cataloguing and photographing the animals, women, and men that help shape our landscape and local economy on ranches throughout Southwest Florida. Come see and learn about Florida ranching through pictures and stories, as told by someone who lives it. Closes June 21, 2025.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Museum / Marco Island Historical Museum 'The Florida House' exhibit closes at the Marco Island Historical Museum on June 7.

“The Florida House: Marco Island’s Mackle-Built Model Homes” ” [Marco Island Historical Museum]: This exhibit delves into the fascinating history behind Marco Island’s Mackle-built model homes, which can be traced to the post-World War II “Florida House” crafted by builders and developers hoping to entice Northerners to the Sunshine State. Constructed during the modern development of Marco Island by the Deltona Corporation from 1965 through the 1970s, these 72 diverse models were designed, inside and out, to embody the elegant tropical living the Mackle Brothers envisioned for the “crown jewel” of their planned communities. Closes June 7, 2025.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Museum / Marco Island Historical Museum Photograph of actor Katharine Hepburn by Bob Willoughby

“Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby [Marco Island Historical Museum]: This exhibition explores the photography of Bob Willoughby. Widely recognized as a pioneer of photography in the 20th century, Willoughby was the first outside photographer invited by studios to take photos on film sets. Take a nostalgic look at some of the most renowned actors and actresses on the sets that made them famous: Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, Katharine Hepburn, Audrey Hepburn, and more. Opens June 17 and runs through August 9, 2025.

