Here's what's at Southwest Florida theaters the week of May 26th

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Beetlejuice JR.' is a high-energy, darkly comedic musical based on the hit Broadway show.

“Beetlejuice, Jr.” [The Belle Theatre]: This is a high-energy, darkly comedic musical based on the hit Broadway show. When recently deceased couple Barbara and Adam Maitland find themselves haunting their own home, they turn to the mischievous and unpredictable Beetlejuice for help. Meanwhile, the goth and misunderstood Lydia Deetz discovers she has a knack for communicating with the dead—leading to a wild, chaotic, and heartwarming adventure about life, death, and what it means to truly be seen. This is a limited engagement. Shows are Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatreinc.thundertix.com/events/243598 or telephone 239-323-5533.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Comedy Roulette' closes on Saturday, May 31.

“Comedy Roulette” [Florida Studio Theatre]: FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette is a show about chance, skill, and high stakes. Join a team of four experienced improvisers as they bet the house (the house being the audience) that they can deliver a fast-paced show like you’ve never seen before. Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide. No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette. The run’s final performance is Saturday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-fst-improv/comedy-roulette.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Divas: Time After Time' stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First St. in Sarasota on Tuesday, May 27 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, May 28 at 6 and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 30 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, May 31 at 6 and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Escape to Margaritaville' is a lighthearted tribute to the 'island escapism' lifestyle much beloved by many.

“Escape to Margaritaville” [Fort Myers Theatre]: If you need to escape to an island in the Caribbean for the night, this show is for you! Based around the music of Jimmy Buffett, “Escape to Margaritaville” centers around a rundown resort run by Marley. Tully Mars is the paid entertainment, spending his nights keeping the tourists dancing and his days romancing the female travelers. But then Rachel arrives on a bachelorette trip for her friend Tammy. A hard-working environmental scientist, Rachel is looking solely for a week of sun, sand, and collecting soil samples from the nearby volcano. Despite her initial hesitation, Rachel is soon seduced by Tully’s charms, but is this just another one of Tully’s throw-away flirtations? After she leaves, the island volcano blows and Tully must decide whether to try and win her love in Ohio. Full of well-known hits such as “Five O’Clock Somewhere”, “Margaritaville”, and “Why Don’t We Get Drunk,” “Escape to Margaritaville” is a lighthearted tribute to the “island escapism” lifestyle much beloved by many. Hear/read “Jukebox musical ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ will have Buffett fans – and the uninitiated – singing along with the cast.” Performances are Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m; and Sunday, June 1at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The 3rd Annual Fringe Fort Myers opens with a 'Flamingle with the Artists' reception and preview on Thursday, May 29.

3rd Annual Fringe Fort Myers: This year’s Fringe Fort Myers features nine shows in two venues, the Alliance for the Arts’ Foulds Theatre and the Off Broadway Palm. The festival opens with “Flamingle with the Artists” reception and preview on Thursday, May 29 at 5 p.m. Shows run May 29 through Sunday, June 1. Visit https://news.wgcu.org/arts-and-culture/2025-04-28/fringe-returns-to-fort-myers-at-the-end-of-may for the name, a synopsis and play dates and times for each show.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'From 145th to 98th Street' opens at Urbanite Theatre on Thursday, May 29.

“From 145th to 98th Street” [Urbanite Theatre]: When Jackie and Cedric moved their family from the heart of Harlem to 98th Street, they did so to create better economic opportunities for their children. But when their son, Jamal, is wrongfully accused of a crime and their daughter, Fatima, doubts her college plans, the Curtly family must either come together in adversity or watch as their clashing quests for success pull them apart. A riveting drama that captures the Curtly family’s struggles and triumphs, “From 145th to 98th Street” chronicles a family’s challenge to reconcile what they each want and what they think is best for each other. Opens Thursday, May 29 but this week’s shows are already sold out. For tickets to performances later in the run, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204853.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'Honk! The Musical JR.' is at The Sarasota Players for a limited engagement May 29-June 1.

“Honk! The Musical JR,” [The Sarasota Players]: Honk! is a family-friendly musical based on Hans Christian Andersen's "The Ugly Duckling." It follows the journey of Ugly, a duckling who looks different from his siblings and is teased for his appearance. Feeling out of place, Ugly embarks on an adventure where he encounters a variety of colorful characters, including a cunning cat who wants to eat him. Along the way, Ugly learns valuable lessons about self-acceptance, kindness, and the importance of inner beauty. The musical combines humor, heart, and catchy songs, delivering a message about embracing differences and finding one's place in the world. This is a limited engagement. Performances are Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=2001&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Jersey Boys' closes May 31 in the Gompertz Theatre.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Following them from their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. Performances are in the Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, May 28 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, May 29 at 8 p.m.; Friday, May 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and the closing 8 p.m. show. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted 50 years ago, introducing the world to such songs as 'I Don’t Know How to Love Him' and 'Heaven on Their Minds.'

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Love. Betrayal. And Redemption. Under the hot Judean sun, tempers fray, and a rogue apostle questions his Messiah, who in turns questions his God. The choices they make will change the course of the world -- forever. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted 50 years ago, introducing the world to such songs as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Heaven on Their Minds.” Following his celebrated interpretations of “Cabaret,” “The Sound of Music” and “Evita,” Josh Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep with a fiery and revelatory new production. Performances are Tuesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a talkback; Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 29 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a talkback and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a talkback. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/jesus-christ-superstar or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Based on the iconic movie, this ultimate tribute to girl power follows the journey of sorority girl Elle Woods to the Harvard halls of justice.

“Legally Blonde” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the iconic movie, this ultimate tribute to girl power follows the journey of sorority girl Elle Woods to the Harvard halls of justice. Watch as she tackles stereotypes, chauvinism, elitism, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. With the help of new friends, Elle realizes her potential and proves that self-discovery never goes out of style! Packed with memorable songs, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Opens Friday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, May 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/legally-blonde/.

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Men Are Dogs' was featured recently by John Davis on WGCU's Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Cecelia runs a support group for single and divorced women. Along with her cadre of crazed patients she must deal with her overbearing mother, who offers her daughter her own relationship advice! Add to the mix the substitute package delivery man she meets and it soon becomes uncertain whether Ceclia will be able to practice what she preaches. Listen on WGCU’s Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition to “A conversation with Southwest Florida-based playwright Joe Simonelli.” Performances are Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or telephone 239-363-0848.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players Landon Libbey makes quite a stir as Jim Quinn in 'Prodigal Son.'

“Prodigal Son” [The Studio Players]: When a troubled but gifted 17-year-old boy from the South Bronx arrives at a private school in New Hampshire, two faculty members wrestle with how to help him adjust to his new environment. The boy is violent, brilliant, alienated, and on fire with ferocious loneliness. As with his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Doubt,” John Patrick Shanley has drawn on his personal experiences to create an explosive portrait of a young man on the verge of either salvation or destruction. In this production, Brett Marston returns to the stage in the role of Carl Schmitt. Hear/read “Landon Libbey creating a sensation in Studio Players’ production of ‘Prodigal Son’” on WGCU. Performances continue in the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center on Friday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 1st’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/prodigal-son-a-play-by-john-patrick-shanley/dates or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre This coming-of-age story in the 60’s and 70’s is a musical scrapbook of friends caught up in times that are a-changing’.

“Vanities, A New Musical” [Players Circle Theatre]: This is the comic musical journey of three bubbly Texas teens from cheerleaders to sorority sisters to housewives, liberated women and beyond. This coming-of-age story in the '60s and '70s is a musical scrapbook of friends caught up in times that are a-changing’. Performances are Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3124 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 1 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/vanities/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre 'When Bullfrogs Sing Opera' closes at Cultural Park Theatre on June 1.

“When Bullfrogs Sing Opera” [Cultural Park Theatre]: This is a sweet comedy featuring a social-climbing sister who tried to keep her visiting country sister from embarrassing her among her new society friends. Meet Millicent and Coreen — two girls who grew up in Bullfrog Waller. Millicent is now a big-city snob. Her sister, Coreen, on the other hand, chose to stay in the country…..until now! Performances are Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 1st’s closing 3 p.m. matinee (which is also a Mimosa Sunday). For tickets, visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/when-the-bullfrog-sings-opera/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

