Landon Libbey creating a sensation in Studio Players' production of 'Prodigal Son'

Every so often, local theatergoers have the opportunity to see a neophyte actor deliver a breakout performance. It’s happening right now at Golden Gate Community Center, where through June 1 Landon Libbey is playing the part of Jim Quinn in The Studio Players production of “Prodigal Son.”

“If I was in the audience and I came to see this show not knowing much community theater, young kid, lead role, and then I watched that, I’d leave going 'Wow. That’s a star,'” said Libbey’s director, Kevin Hendricks. “That kid can act. Like seeing a young prodigy. It’s incredible. The kid’s incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it. That young. That good. And he’s got the look.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Brett Marston plays strict prep school headmaster Carl Schmitt.

Brett Marston has directed some memorable shows and remarkable actors. He’s playing Headmaster Carl Schmitt in “Prodigal Son.” He’s impressed by Libby’s natural ability and instincts.

“Man, he’s been a real find,” Marston said. “He has a wonderful stage presence. Not afraid to take risks, He’s an actor’s actor.”

Libbey said that the secret to his success with the character is simply getting in touch with his own prior experiences and feelings.

“There’s definitely been some things that popped up in my life that I feel like he’s gone through,” Libbey observed. “So it’s not as much as I had to go out of my way to try and become this kid, but there have been things that have already popped into my life just from me doing this show and realizing it.”

Libbey has also impressed the creative team at The Naples Players. He’ll play the romantic sailor Anthony Hope in “Sweeney Todd” June 25 through July 27.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Roomie Austin (played by Gavin Ott) talks sense into a brooding and rebellious Jim Quinn (played by Landon Libbey) in 'Prodigal Son.'

MORE INFORMATION:

“Prodigal Son” was written by playwright John Patrick Shanley, who won four Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize for his play, “Doubt.”

Shanley describes the play as semi-autobiographical.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The character of Jim Quinn is based on playwright John Patrick Shanley, who describes himself as an incorrigible 15-year-old who nearly flunked out of prep school.

It follows the character of Jim Quinn, a troubled teen from the Bronx whose intelligence wins him a scholarship to a Catholic prep school in New Hampshire in spite of his chronically bad behavior. His behavior doesn’t improve much at stodgy Thomas More Prep, where Quinn swills brandy in his room, intimidates his nerdy roommate, beats up the freshmen and, on occasion, steals vinyl records among other things. The strict and unsmiling headmaster, Carl Schmitt, is sorely tempted to expel Quinn, but the outspoken young man’s intelligence and his raw talent as a fledgling poet win over both Schmitt’s wife and his English teacher. But there are limits to Schmitt’s tolerance and Quinn’s entire future teeters on the brink of destruction.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Amy Saad in the role of Louise Schmitt opposite Landon Libbey as troubled teen Jim Quinn in 'Prodigal Son'

The lead demands a strong actor. When the play was produced by Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center, Timothée Chalamet played Quinn. By a stroke of good fortune, Studio Players Artistic Director Scott Lilly discovered Landon Libbey tending bar at The Naples Players.

In another sage move, he decided to have Kevin Hendricks direct the show instead of directing the play himself.

Hendricks burst onto the local scene in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” followed by "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

Hendricks’ first love was golf. In addition to giving lessons and working in area pro shops, he even played on one of the mini-tours for a few years. One day, he decided to join a plant club at Golden Gate Community Center. Arriving early and looking for a way to kill some time, he stumbled into the auditorium where The Studio Players were rehearsing “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” As luck would have it, the actor playing Nick had just dropped out and Hendricks jumped at the opportunity to take his place. As the saying goes, the rest is history.

As Brick in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Hendricks gave a master class in stage presence and intimidation. He was so imposing, in fact, that audience members were reluctant to approach him in the lobby following performances.

Hendricks’ other acting credits include “You Can’t Take It With You,” “Things Being What They Are,” “Clever Little Lies,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” (he played Stanley Kowalski) and “Burn This.” He also played Dasher for Lab Theater in its filmed production of “The Eight: The Reindeer Monologues.”

Of late, Hendricks has been more inclined to pursue directing.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kevin Hendricks wanted to direct a drama, but he wanted to direct Landon Libbey in the role of Jim Quinn even more.

He made is directorial debut with Wendy MacLeod’s “Slow Food,” which he followed with The Studio Players’ production of Jonathan Caron’s “Need to Know.” After a three-year hiatus, he returns to the director’s chair in time to take Libbey under his wing. It’s his first drama.

“I really wanted to direct a play where acting is the focus,” said Hendricks. “I knew Brett [Marston] was going to be in it when we cast it, but I also wanted direct this kid and the role of [Jim Quinn].”

“Prodigal Son” has drawn parallels to “Dead Poets Society.” Hendricks thinks otherwise.

“It reminds me of ‘Good Will Hunting,’ which is one of my favorite movies of all time.”

Like “Dead Poets Society” and “Good Will Hunting,” “Prodigal Son” succeeds or fails on the strength of its lead actor. In that sense, “Prodigal Son” passes with an A-plus.

“Landon, he’s eff’ing great,” Hendricks exclaimed. “He’s a natural. He’s authentic. He’s incredible. And from my side, coming from acting, you know, and then transitioning into directing, and seeing younger actors and all sorts of different levels of acting, seeing a kid like that that’s young and has that instinct, that’s like exactly who I want to direct.”

One reason Hendricks is so impressed is that Libbey doesn’t just incorporate Hendricks' critiques and criticisms [called “notes” in directorspeak], he often anticipates Hendricks’ comments.

“Sometimes, he’ll even do something I didn’t even think of simply because he has that kind of ability,” Hendricks elaborated. “That’s pretty cool. That’s pretty fun.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The quality of Libbey's acting in 'Prodigal Son' is remarkable given that he's only been in a handful of previous shows.

The quality of Libbey’s acting in “Prodigal Son” is all the more remarkable given his lack of experience.

“Did a couple of shows in high school and two or three at The Naples Players,” Libbey said, shrugging.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Carl Schmitt harbors a secret that isn't revealed until near the end of 'Prodigal Son.'

“Libbey reminds me of Kevin Hendricks when Kevin Hendricks walked through those doors some years ago,” remarked Brett Marston. “Kevin had no experience, but he’s one of those people that just has natural instincts and natural ability. He’s a good actor just because he’s got it naturally. Landon’s the same. The two of them are very similar.”

Libbey is blunt when asked about his passion for acting.

“It’s me,” he answered. “Throughout my whole life, I’ve just always been acting, whether it’s trying to fit in or otherwise. So acting really helps me get outside of my ordinary life and jump into someone else’s shoes. I definitely think that it changes my mindset. Definitely.”

He thinks the show’s characters and themes are so relatable that the play changes the audiences’ perceptions and mindset too.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gavin Ott plays Austin, Brett Marston is Headmaster Carl Schmitt, Landon Libbey plays Jim Quinn, Amy Saad is Louise Schmitt and Brian Muniz appears as English teacher Alan Hoffman.

“Prodigal Son” runs through June 1, 2025.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.



