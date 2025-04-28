Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters the week of April 28

This week, two shows open, two others close and nine more continue their runs at equity and community theaters from Sarasota to Marco Island. In addition, there are limited runs of “You’re the One That I Want” at The Sarasota Players, “Finding Nemo KIDS” at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral and “PlayLab 2025: Festival of New Plays” at Florida Repertory Theatre.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre In a roller coaster ride of laugh-out-loud humor, three adult grandchildren battle about a family heirloom, important ideas, their religious faith, cultural assimilation, and the validity of their Jewish identity in 21st-century America.

“Bad Jews” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: In this contemporary comedy by Joshua Harmon, three adult grandchildren fight over a precious heirloom their beloved grandfather had carried hidden throughout the Holocaust. Daphna, a “Super Jew,” volatile, self-assured, and unbending, believes the gold “chai” is rightfully hers. Her equally stubborn cousin, the secular Liam, wants it for his gentile girlfriend. Stuck in the middle is Liam’s brother, the gentle Jonah. In a roller coaster ride of laugh-out-loud humor, they battle about important ideas, their religious faith, cultural assimilation, and the validity of their Jewish identity in 21st-century America. The powerful conclusion will stun the audience. Preview on Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://sarasotajewishtheatre.com/current-season/ or telephone 941-365-2494.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s 'Comedy Roulette.'

“Comedy Roulette” [Florida Studio Theatre]: FST Improv’s "Comedy Roulette" is a show about chance, skill, and high stakes. Join a team of four experienced improvisers as they bet the house (the house being the audience) that they can deliver a fast-paced show like you’ve never seen before. Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide. No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s "Comedy Roulette." This week’s performance is in Bowne’s Lab on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-fst-improv/comedy-roulette.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This week's performances of 'Divas: Time After Time' are sold out.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First St. in Sarasota. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts What do you get when you cross a moderately dysfunctional modern American family with one of the most notorious dysfunctional families in the Shakespearean canon?

“Famlet” [Arts Center Theatre]: What do you get when you cross a moderately dysfunctional modern American family with one of the most notorious dysfunctional families in the Shakespearean canon? You get "Famlet!"- the domestic comedy shining a theatrical spotlight upon a young couple expecting their first child, the pregnant mom’s mismatched parents, and her cosmopolitan younger sister and best friend. As for Shakespeare? You’ll see! Opens Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, May 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 4 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/famlet/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Finding Nemo KIDS' is a musical adaptation of the beloved Disney Pixar film.

“Finding Nemo KIDS – Homeschool” [The Belle Theatre]: Dive into the heartwarming story of “Finding Nemo KIDS,” a musical adaptation of the beloved Disney Pixar film! Follow the journey of Marlin, an overprotective clownfish, as he crosses the ocean to rescue his adventurous son, Nemo. Along the way, he teams up with the forgetful but lovable Dory, the laid-back sea turtle Crush, and a cast of colorful sea creatures who help him discover the true meaning of courage and family. With catchy songs, lovable characters, and an inspiring story, “Finding Nemo KIDS” is a delightful adventure perfect for audiences of all ages. Performances are Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday May 3 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatreinc.thundertix.com/events/243595.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre To stimulate business for their failing cafe, two brothers bake cannabis into the appetizers they serve.

“Half Baked” [Off Broadway Palm]: From the pen (or PC) of local playwright Joe Simonelli, "Half Baked” follows two retired brothers and their wives who move to Florida to open a café. When the business starts failing and they run out of cash, they take drastic action including murder for life insurance money and baking cannabis into the appetizers to "stimulate" business. But when an old boyfriend and a loan shark show up, things get complicated, and hilarious! Hear/read a preview on WGCU: “Joe Simonelli comedy ‘Half Baked’ opens at Off Broadway Palm for 40 performances.” Performances are Wednesday, April 30 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/half-baked/.

Courtesy of the Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures the journey of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. Performances are in the Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, May 1 at 8 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Men Are Dogs' is one of two Joe Simonelli comedies on stage in Southwest Florida this week.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Cecelia runs a support group for single and divorced women. Along with her cadre of crazed patients she must deal with her overbearing mother who offers her daughter her own relationship advice! Add to the mix the substitute package delivery man she meets, and it soon becomes uncertain whether Ceclia will be able to practice what she preaches. Performances are Wednesday, April 30 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or telephone 239-363-0848.

“Play Lab 2025: Festival of New Works” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Florida Repertory Theatre’s PlayLab Festival of New Works takes place May 1– 4 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The 2025 PlayLab lineup includes five plays reflecting Florida Rep’s mission to produce a wide variety of work by emerging and well-established writers. They are “Why We Go to Florida” by Kenneth Jones at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 1; “Dalloway: Summer at Bourton” by Lindsay Joelle at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 2; “Swiped” by Samara Siskind at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3; “1999” by Stacey Isom Campbell at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3; and “Lemonade: A Fresh Pressed Musical” by Jesse Corbin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 4. Following the last of these staged readings, Florida Rep will host a playwrights panel during which audiences will hear the festival playwrights discuss in a roundtable format their plays, their work as writers, and what it takes to make a living as a playwright in the American theater. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/playlab-2025/.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Sweet Charity' closes at Gulfshore Playhouse with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Sweet Charity” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Hapless but unflappable Charity Hope Valentine desperately seeks love and a better life in 1960s New York City in this exuberant, groovy, hilarious musical comedy. Featuring a book by Neil Simon and musical theatre standards like “Big Spender” and “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” this sparkling Tony-winning musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacLaine. Enjoy pure musical theatre delight in this classic that captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for an irrepressible optimist. Performances are Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4th’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5551/18601.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, “Syncopated Avenue” is WBTT’s first tap dance revue.

“Syncopated Avenue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, “Syncopated Avenue” is WBTT’s first tap dance revue. In this original, historical musical journey through the captivating and entertaining world of tap dance, the musical takes audiences to an avenue where all things flourish with rhythm, style, and class. This innovative musical features unique arrangements on popular jazz tunes by iconic composers and new songs arranged and created by Nate Jacobs, Lamont Brown and Louis Danowsky. Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe closes 25th season with tap revue ‘Syncopated Avenue’.” Performances are Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. There is a talkback following Sunday’s matinee. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001PgzZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre This Richard Harris psychological thriller ran on the West End for eight years.

“The Business of Murder” [Players Circle Theatre]: In the tradition of Agatha Christie, nothing is as it seems and as the plot twists and turns, it becomes clear, they are all in the same business… murder. This Richard Harris psychological thriller ran on the West End for eight years. Listen on WGCU to ‘The Business of Murder’ at Players Circle Theater inspired by a true story on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition with John Davis. Performances are Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239- or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/the-business-of-murder/.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Learned Ladies' closes at Venice Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“The Learned Ladies” [Venice Theatre]: Translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur, Moliere’s witty classical verse comedy skewers the haughty pretensions of a women’s self-educating salon amid love triangles that scandalize the household. Performances are in the Pinkerton Theatre on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 4th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006IMDA2A4.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players Featuring iconic songs presented by The Players Studio Follies, this throwback show blends classic Broadway charm with vintage radio flair.

“You’re the One That I Want” [The Sarasota Players]: Tune in and twist the dial back to the fabulous '50s with “You're the One That I Want” — a toe-tapping radio musical packed with sock-hop style, diner dreams, and jukebox hits! Featuring iconic songs presented by The Players Studio Follies, this throwback show blends classic Broadway charm with vintage radio flair. Whether you're cruisin' in a convertible or dancing in your kitchen, this high-energy celebration of golden-era grooves will have you singing along from the first note to the last! This limited engagement plays Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theplayers.org/ or telephone 941-552-8879.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Sexy, provocative, and witty, 'Venus in Fur' is a provocative exploration of the power dynamics between men and women.

“Venus in Fur” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sexy, provocative, and witty, “Venus in Fur” is a provocative exploration of the power dynamics between men and women. The story follows Thomas, a director-playwright, who after a long day of abysmal auditions of potential leading ladies for his adaptation of a 19th century German erotica novel, is suddenly confronted by Vanda, a crass, pushy actress seeking consideration for the role. What Thomas discovers is Vanda not only shares the name of the lead character in his play but also has a surprising understanding of the material. As the pair work through the script, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting as the lines between reality and theatrics become increasingly blurred. “Venus In Fur” is an intoxicating, romantic drama full of witty, risqué humor. The play premiered on Broadway in 2011 and has since played in regional theatres across the country. Chris Clavelli directs David McElwee and Kathleen Simmonds. Performances are Tuesday, April 29 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 30 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/the-season-tickets/l'

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, 'Waitress' serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness

“Waitress” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: "Waitress" is the heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness. [Content Guide: "Waitress The Musical" contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13] Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “’Waitress’ at Broadway Palm is a spellbinding musical about female empowerment.” Performances are Wednesday, April 30 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/waitress/ .

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

