The in-depth way to experience The Titanic

A new exhibit in Tampa gives viewers a chance to walk through the Titanic. With to-scale room recreation, detailed projections, and numerous rescued artifacts, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage puts you in the shoes of a passenger.

WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford talks with executive producer John Zaller about the exposition’s cutting-edge VR technology, which concludes with the experience of diving to the bottom of the ocean to explore the modern shipwreck.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.