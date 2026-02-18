© 2026 WGCU News
Art

The in-depth way to experience The Titanic

WGCU
Published February 18, 2026

A new exhibit in Tampa gives viewers a chance to walk through the Titanic. With to-scale room recreation, detailed projections, and numerous rescued artifacts, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage puts you in the shoes of a passenger.

WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford talks with executive producer John Zaller about the exposition’s cutting-edge VR technology, which concludes with the experience of diving to the bottom of the ocean to explore the modern shipwreck.

Art WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusVirtual RealityTitanicTampaExhibition
