Something new is blooming in the Caladium Capital

Lake Placid, Florida is known as the Caladium Capital of the World, drawing tens of thousands of people to this town of just over 2,000 for the annual Caladium Festival.

The Caladium Festival's success each July for the past 35 years is why many in Highlands County are coming together to kick off the first-ever Garden Week.

Garden week spans beyond Lake Placid celebrating the colorful tropical perennial and so much more. Officials promise the six-day event will appeal to even the non-gardener.

There will be more than 40 events and experiences celebrating gardens, nature, agritourism and outdoor living across Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid.

Garden Week runs September 8 through the 13.

Here is a sampling of what one can expect with the 1st annual Garden Week in Highlands County:

Garden and Nursery Experiences



Nature & Outdoor Activities

Wellness Workshops & Creative Experiences



For address and details about the tours, workshops and activities go to VisitSebring.com.

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