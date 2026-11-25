The U.S. Army has intentionally blown up 5 tons of bomb-making chemicals at an ammunition plant in southeastern Iowa. Wednesday's controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant came after environmentalists voiced concerns about possible health and environmental effects. Officials said the degraded materials were at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cool. A court ultimately cleared the way for the military to carry out the blast. Officials advised people nearby to be ready to evacuate to avoid toxic dust in the air but also sought to assure them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume.