Though outages affecting Microsoft Outlook, the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines, JP Morgan Chase and the National Security Agency happened around the same time, experts say there is no evidence showing that they were related.

Still, worries about cyberattacks from criminal organizations or foreign adversaries abound. Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said he understands the concerns. But he points to recent technical advances in the artificial intelligence sector as the likely case.

“Virtually every aspect of our lives now is digitally connected or digitally enabled,” Krebs said, “so when there’s a blip or a tremor in the force, you feel it, and it’s right in front of your face. It’s on that device that your face is always buried in.”

6 questions with Chris Krebs

Is there any evidence that these outages are linked?

“ There is certainly no evidence that there’s a cybersecurity-related incident here, and there’s no available evidence that there’s a common patch or upgrade-related outage on the back end.

“But I do think that there’s probably some commonalities across these events basically based on AI-assisted vulnerability detection and the resulting patching that’s going on.”

So AI is doing a better job of finding these holes?

“ I do think there is a good news story here. The good guys are using AI to find vulnerabilities in systems, get patches out. The problem is the teams that are built to implement those patches are not necessarily operating at the speed and scale that the vulnerability discovery is happening at. So we’ve got some adjustment to do here, I think.”

You mentioned a cyber element. What do you mean?

“ I don’t think that this is a cyber attack. I don’t think that it’s the Chinese or the Russians. I don’t think it’s a ransomware group, for instance, for a couple reasons. One, if it was a ransomware event, you wouldn’t see an hour-and-a-half outage at United. You would see a day-long impact.

“There would be a lockup screen that says, ‘Hey, we’re these bad guys. You need to pay X amount in Bitcoin to unlock your system.’ So the attributes here are completely different from certainly a criminally derived event or even a nation-state destructive attack. You would see much more sustained outages, and if it were an espionage event, you probably wouldn’t see it at all.”

Do you understand why so many people are nervous?

“ Of course. 1,000%. I mean, I’ll admit myself, yesterday when I saw the NSA news and then the Apple news, I mean, this is a little crude, but I think I threw up in my mouth a little bit, because it had been five days of bang, bang, bang, bang.

“It’s human nature to spot patterns across disparate events and try to tie them together to make sense of them. So it certainly looks and feels like a cybersecurity event, particularly when we’ve heard doom and gloom from a lot of the AI community about how the end is nigh, but the reality is much more mundane.

“It’s much simpler in the fact that virtually every aspect of our lives now is digitally connected or digitally enabled. And so when there’s a blip or a tremor in the force, you feel it, and it’s right in front of your face. It’s on that device that your face is always buried in.

“But to be clear, all of these outages were temporary. They were blips. Even the JPMorgan Chase outage was just a couple hours where you couldn’t access your account. It feels frightening and unsettling in the moment, but they were identified and resolved actually quite quickly. So there are, again, good news stories here. We’re finding vulnerabilities. We’re patching them. We’re able to respond when there are outages quickly without too much, certainly no material impact.”

Should we assume more outages like these will happen?

“ I think that is pretty much a certainty. I think that there will be more outages. There will be more rushes to patch systems. Just yesterday afternoon, kind of hidden in the big visible commercial and consumer facing outages, there were two other patches or vulnerabilities that were announced or discovered in Java and in Nginx, which are just two codes that kind of run the internet.

“And those are getting patched quietly in the background. And what we’re going to see over the foreseeable future — I don’t know if it’s a year. I don’t know if it’s two years — but we’re going to continue to use AI-assisted discovery tools to find vulnerabilities and burn down as much of the risk in the existing codebase that’s just out there in the world.

“It’s going to take time to find it, and it’s going to take time to patch these systems in a coherent risk-based approach. But there will be things that fall over, because any time you patch a system, there’s a non-zero percentage that you destabilize that system.

“October’s Microsoft update, the monthly update, that single month had more vulnerabilities disclosed than any prior single year. Just shows you how much we’re finding.

“So again, this is great news. We just feel it in a very personal way when our devices, our accounts are not available to us for a temporary time.”

What outages make you nervous?

“ Obviously anything that’s critical services, so that’s power, that’s water, that’s telecommunications. We haven’t seen much of those yet, even though I’ll note that the Iranians were able to get into some local water systems over the course of the summer and cause those systems to wobble.

“We don’t have to worry just about AI finding vulnerabilities and the patching that goes on on the good-guy side. The bad guys are out there looking for these vulnerabilities, too. We have to be faster, we have to be better than them, and I have a lot of confidence in the security teams out there right now working 24/7 and trying to stay ahead of the bad guys.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

____

Julia Corcoran produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Thomas Danielian. Grace Griffin produced it for the web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR