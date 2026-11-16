Russian authorities forced Russia’s most prominent independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, to shut down earlier this month, after years of increasing crackdowns on independent media organizations still operating in Russia by the Putin regime.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Elena Kostyuchenko, who was a reporter at Novaya Gazeta for 17 years. She was forced to flee the country in 2022. She is currently teaching at Davidson College in North Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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