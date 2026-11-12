Casualties continue to rise after Brooklyn building collapses

Based on the thought-provoking children's novel by Natalie Babbitt, Bishop Verot High School's fall production of "Tuck Everlasting" explores themes of immortality, freedom, and the complexities of human emotions. The narrative unfolds with a blend of fairy tale elements and intense emotional depth.
Every note of jazz traces its DNA to The Big Easy. New Orleans has produced a sound unlike anywhere else on earth - jubilant and mournful, sacred and profane, impossibly funky and endlessly sophisticated all at once. So, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective will recreate the full, rich texture of the Crescent City’s musical legacy in an unforgettable performance that will make you feel like you’re standing on Bourbon Street with a drink in your hand and a brass band is turning the corner.