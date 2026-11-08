Climate change is altering the colors we see in the world: an illustrated journey
From Arctic landscapes to insect bodies, climate change is shifting the familiar colors of nature.
» View the full project: npr.org/climatecolor
Copyright 2026 NPR
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From Arctic landscapes to insect bodies, climate change is shifting the familiar colors of nature.
» View the full project: npr.org/climatecolor
Copyright 2026 NPR