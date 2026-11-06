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Former Army medic reflects on his toughest moments helping the wounded

NPR | By Esther Honig
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:46 AM EST

Twenty years ago, Army Staff Sergeant Phillip Trezza deployed to Iraq as a medic. He speaks with his teenage daughter about some of his toughest moments.

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