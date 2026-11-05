Free seasonal LeeTran services to return

Free LeeTran downtown trolley and Fort Myers Beach tram services are slated to resume Thursday, Nov. 19, allowing residents and tourists to access shopping, dining, entertainment, local attractions, and special events throughout the downtown River District and Fort Myers Beach areas.

The free downtown trolley system includes:



Blue Line (Route 500): Serving destinations throughout downtown Fort Myers and the historic River District.

Gold Line (Route 505): Connecting North Fort Myers with downtown Fort Myers.

Both routes run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The free Fort Myers Beach tram will run about every 30 to 40 minutes, seven days a week from Fort Myers Beach Public Library to Bowditch Point Park. Service begins at 8:20 a.m. daily at the library and ends with the last tram leaving the park at about 10:50 p.m.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an interlocal agreement with the City of Fort Myers and Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency, along with funding from the Florida Department of Transportation.

In addition to the return of the seasonal services, LeeTran will apply multiple updates to its fixed-route bus services. The schedule and route changes are designed to improve service reliability and provide a more convenient passenger experience for riders throughout Lee County.

Passengers are encouraged to review updated route maps and schedules before traveling due to some schedule adjustments.

To learn more, visit www.RideLeeTran.com.

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