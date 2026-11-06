Florida's cold weather myths: What Mom got right

Can going outside with wet hair really make you sick? What about getting caught in a chilly Florida rain shower—or breathing in that cool nighttime air?

For generations, families have warned that getting cold or wet can lead to illness. But what does science actually say? It turns out there's a surprising connection between cold air and your body's ability to fight respiratory viruses.

The flu often comes on suddenly with symptoms like fever, chills, body aches and fatigue.



Know what to watch for and how you can help prevent infection this season. https://t.co/FNC5njVeI0 pic.twitter.com/UaZyJHCfqS — BCBSSC (@bcbssc) November 4, 2026

Researchers have discovered that cooler temperatures can weaken some of the nose's natural antiviral defenses. Meanwhile, turning on the heat, breathing dry indoor air and gathering in crowded spaces can create additional challenges during cold and flu season.

Flu season started early in Florida, and the peak is not expected for months. Also in this month’s Your Health column: new cancer therapy, Alzheimer’s researchers, and a whole-blood field service. https://t.co/cvzBUJqG5d — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) October 28, 2026

And what about Florida's favorite remedy—orange juice? Can extra vitamin C really cure a cold? Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson separates fact from fiction and explains what Floridians should know as cooler weather arrives.

Health experts say your best protection against seasonal respiratory illnesses is still relatively simple: wash your hands frequently, improve indoor ventilation, stay home when you're sick and keep recommended vaccinations current. And if you're running the heater during a Florida cold snap, the EPA recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30 and 50 percent to help maintain a healthy indoor environment.