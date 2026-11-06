© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fill in the blank in the quiz: Vance says they lost the midterms because of ____

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
From left: Governor-elect David Crowley, Heidi Klum, Pope Leo.
John Moore/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust; Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)
From left: Governor-elect David Crowley, Heidi Klum, Pope Leo.

The midterms are over! But forget that — Heidi Klum dressed as a severed hand! You have to have diverse interests to win the quiz.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization
Tags
National News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU