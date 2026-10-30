Florida's Halloween & weekend forecast

Florida's Halloween weekend will begin on a relatively warm note. Saturday looks like the better day for outdoor plans across much of Florida, with many communities enjoying dry stretches for Halloween festivities and trick-or-treating. However, a developing weather system will bring more moisture into the state, setting the stage for a wetter and potentially stormy Sunday.

By Sunday, increasing clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will make the weather more unsettled, with the greatest concern for heavy rainfall across portions of Central and South Florida.

Halloween is here, and technically the shortest weekend of the year too!

Sunday will be more active across Florida, with higher chances of rain and storms for most. pic.twitter.com/Wxnw2pbzsK — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) October 30, 2026

Whether you're heading to the beach, visiting a theme park, or spending time outdoors, Saturday will generally be the better day to enjoy the weekend before wetter weather arrives.

Here's how the forecast breaks down by region, but first, the Halloween forecast.

Halloween Night: Will Trick-or-Treaters Need an Umbrella?

For families heading out Saturday evening, the forecast offers some encouraging news.

Much of Florida should see dry periods during Halloween celebrations, though isolated showers are possible. Central and North Florida should have good conditions for outdoor festivities, while South Florida will remain warm and humid. Scattered showers across the Panhandle could interrupt some evening plans. Families should check their local radar before heading outdoors, especially in coastal communities where showers may develop quickly.

Avoid flooded roads; the east coast of Florida has a higher chance of rain.

South Florida: Warm, Humid and Increasingly Wet

South Florida will keep its familiar warm, humid weather this weekend, with afternoon highs generally reaching the lower to mid-80s. Saturday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, with the possibility of a few passing showers. Many Halloween activities should have dry weather, but residents should keep an eye on changing conditions.

By Sunday, rain chances will increase as additional moisture spreads across the region. Periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could develop, particularly along the Atlantic coast. The National Weather Service warns that repeated rounds of heavy rain could produce localized flooding. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible across the region through Monday, with locally higher amounts.

Coastal flooding also remains a concern in vulnerable neighborhoods of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, especially around high tide.

Central Florida: A Mostly Favorable Halloween Before Sunday Storms.

Central Florida residents can expect a warm and breezy Halloween weekend, but the weather pattern will become increasingly unsettled by Sunday.

Saturday should bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs generally in the lower to mid-80s. A few fast-moving showers may develop, particularly along the Atlantic coast, but widespread rainfall is not expected during the evening trick-or-treating hours. Gusty easterly winds will remain noticeable, especially near the beaches, where dangerous rip currents, rough surf, and coastal flooding continue to pose hazards. Sunday brings a more significant change. Rain chances could climb to 60% to 80% across portions of Central Florida as widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms move through the region.

Some isolated spots could experience flooding. Please avoid flooded roads.

Marginal chance for falsh floods on Sunday as showers and thunderstorms will be more spread out.

North Florida: Mild Temperatures With Rain Chances Rising

North Florida will enjoy some of the state's more comfortable temperatures this weekend, though conditions will vary between inland communities and the Atlantic coast.

Saturday afternoon temperatures should climb into the lower 80s inland, including Gainesville and Ocala, while coastal communities around Jacksonville and St. Augustine will generally remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Partly sunny skies and relatively low rain chances should make Saturday a good day for Halloween events, especially inland. However, northeast winds will continue to produce rough surf and elevated water levels along parts of the Atlantic coast and St. Johns River basin. Coastal flooding and beach erosion remain concerns in vulnerable locations.

By Sunday, clouds will increase, and showers or thunderstorms will become more likely as additional moisture moves into the region. High temperatures will generally settle into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Florida Panhandle: Showers Return as Temperatures Cool

The Florida Panhandle will see a changing weather pattern this weekend as a frontal boundary brings more clouds, scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms.

Saturday will remain relatively warm, with afternoon highs generally in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially near the coast and over the Gulf. More widespread rainfall is expected Sunday, with rain chances of 30% to 60%, highest along and south of Interstate 10. Some areas could see rainfall totals of about a quarter to half an inch, with isolated locations receiving up to an inch. Cloud cover and rainfall will also bring cooler temperatures Sunday, with afternoon highs mainly in the mid-to-upper 70s.

While thunderstorms are possible, the National Weather Service does not currently anticipate widespread severe weather. Boaters should remain cautious, as persistent easterly winds and rough marine conditions could make travel hazardous.

One More Change: Don't Forget to Turn Back the Clocks

Along with the changing weather, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 1. Clocks will move back one hour, giving most Floridians an extra hour of sleep and bringing earlier sunsets as November begins.

